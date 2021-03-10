Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks, Inc.    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/10 10:42:17 am
193.69 USD   +0.39%
10:25aBIG-IP AND BIG-IQ VULNERABILITIES : F5's Commitment to Product Security
PU
10:05aF5  : The Rise of the Modern Monolith
PU
03/09F5  : Teams with IBM to Help Enterprises Manage Hybrid Cloud Workloads
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BIG-IP and BIG-IQ Vulnerabilities: F5's Commitment to Product Security

03/10/2021 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of our ongoing security vulnerability management practices, today F5 announced several vulnerabilities and fixes for both BIG-IP and BIG-IQ. The bottom line is that they affect all BIG-IP and BIG-IQ customers and instances-we urge all customers to update their BIG-IP and BIG-IQ deployments to the fixed versions as soon as possible.

The four critical vulnerabilities in the announcement affect BIG-IP versions 11.6 or 12.x and newer, with one of these critical vulnerabilities also affecting BIG-IQ versions 6.x and 7.x. In addition, seven high severity vulnerabilities and ten medium severity vulnerabilities are included in the announcement.

These vulnerabilities were discovered as a result of regular and continuous internal security testing of our solutions and in partnership with respected third parties working through F5's security program. Because we understand how critical BIG-IP and BIG-IQ are to our customers, as soon as these vulnerabilities were discovered we immediately began work on fixes and we published the security advisories as soon as we could supply our customers with fixed versions.

F5 remains fully committed to equipping our customers and the cybersecurity community at large with information about vulnerabilities to strengthen our collective defenses against cyberattacks. We have comprehensive security practices-including secure training and frameworks, testing, internal and external auditing, and vulnerability management and disclosure-across the company, which we are continuously enhancing to meet ever-evolving cybersecurity threats.

We further strengthen our security measures through close collaboration with partners who regularly perform diligence on and test our systems. Finally, we continually review our processes and procedures-in consultation with third parties-to identify opportunities to further improve our products and security practices.

Next steps

We strongly recommend that all customers update their BIG-IP and BIG-IQ deployments to a fixed version as soon as possible-this is the only way to fully address the vulnerabilities. If you cannot update your systems immediately, we advise you to apply any additional mitigation recommendations detailed in the security advisories while developing a plan to complete the updates. Additional resources on the vulnerabilities and the steps you should take to remediate your exposure are available at the F5 vulnerability response site :

Our support teams are available to provide guidance and resources to customers across the globe, so don't hesitate to contact them for help. You can also subscribe to notifications for software releases, security alerts, and other important updates.

The trust you place in F5 to handle the security and delivery of your most important assets-your applications-is not something we take lightly. We understand vulnerability remediation can be disruptive to your business. We're committed to helping you efficiently update your BIG-IP and BIG-IQ systems to the latest, most secure, and best-performing versions-so that you can continue doing what you do best: serving your own customers.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 15:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F5 NETWORKS, INC.
10:25aBIG-IP AND BIG-IQ VULNERABILITIES : F5's Commitment to Product Security
PU
10:05aF5  : The Rise of the Modern Monolith
PU
03/09F5  : Teams with IBM to Help Enterprises Manage Hybrid Cloud Workloads
PU
03/05F5  : Credential Spill Incidents Double as Hacker Sophistication Continues to Ri..
PU
03/05A DAY IN THE LIFE : Unifying and Enhancing Security with BIG-IQ
PU
03/03F5  : Annual Survey Highlights Accelerated App Modernization and Edge Computing
BU
03/03THE STATE OF APPLICATION STRATEGY : Enabling Adaptive Apps
PU
03/03THE STATE OF APPLICATION STRATEGY 20 : Necessity is the Mother of Motivation
PU
03/02A DAY IN THE LIFE : Maintaining Visibility and Control of BIG-IP
PU
02/26F5  : Changing Security at the Speed of Business
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 555 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 895 M 11 895 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 901
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 218,06 $
Last Close Price 192,94 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.9.66%11 895
ACCENTURE PLC-2.62%161 331
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.57%154 804
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%110 967
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.40%78 339
INFOSYS LIMITED7.15%78 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ