Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  F5 Networks, Inc.    FFIV

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edge 2.0 Manifesto: Redifining Edge Computing

02/08/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

F5's completion of its acquisition of Volterra marks the beginning of the next phase of edge computing, ushering in the Edge 2.0 era. We envision that in the Edge 2.0 era, digital business in every industry sector will adopt edge computing platforms to deliver applications and to process and analyze data. The edge platform will be an essential component of the user experience for all digital services.

In this article, I'll explain the evolution of edge architecture and discuss F5's technology vision for the Edge 2.0 paradigm.

Edge 1.0

Edge technologies have existed in an embryonic form for many years, but with a different focus. Early on in the emergence of the Internet, it focused on static content and was called Content Delivery Network (CDN). Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, foresaw the congestion challenge related to the passage of large amounts of web content over slow links that the Internet users would face: he called this issue the 'World Wide Wait.' Intrigued by this challenge, MIT professor Tom Leighton explored the problem with scholarly research. He and his student Danny Lewin then co-founded Akamai Technologies in 1998, which created the Content Delivery Network architecture paradigm.

The focus of the CDN paradigm was, appropriately, on distributing the relatively static web content or web applications to get it closer to users to address the need for speed and redundancy. That need led to a set of key architecture tenets including physical Point of Presence (PoP) close to end users, content caching, location prediction, congestion avoidance, distributed routing algorithms, and more. Although networks and devices have changed, these design principles still dominate the fundamental CDN architectures today.

Edge 1.5

In the meantime, the Internet 'content' ecosystem has evolved. Applications have become the primary form of content over the internet. As such, the distributed edge could not persist in its nascent form: it had to evolve along with the application architectures it delivered while under increasing pressure to secure a growing digital economy. With so much of the global economy now highly dependent on commerce-centric applications, security services quickly became an add-on staple of CDN providers, whose existing presence around the globe stretched closer to the user-and thus resolved threats earlier-than the cloud and traditional data center. These services were built atop the infrastructure put in place to distribute content and therefore represent closed, proprietary environments. The services offered by one CDN vendor are not compatible with nor portable to another.

Furthermore, the original CDN architecture paradigm's fundamental design principles-aimed at solving Tim Berners-Lee's original Internet 'World Wide Wait' challenge-assumed that the two sets of endpoints (the users and the content they access) are relatively passive entities, and relegated the solution to the problem primarily to some middle tier: in this case, a CDN. The evolution of the Internet ecosystem, especially the shift to container-based microservices applications and intelligent end-user computing, has utterly broken that assumption. See Figure 1. for a conceptual view of Edge 1.x architectural sphere. We will elaborate on both factors in more detail in the next section.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F5 NETWORKS, INC.
11:55aEDGE 2.0 MANIFESTO : Redifining Edge Computing
PU
04:11aF5 : Your Product is My Digital Experience
PU
02/05F5 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at F5 Networks Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Sec..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at F5 Networks Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, ..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : F5 Networks Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security for St..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : F5 Networks Insider Exercises Options Derivative Securities, Se..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : F5 Networks Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security to Acqu..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Acquires F5 Networks Stock Via Option/Derivative Securi..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at F5 Networks Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Sec..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 556 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 687 M 12 687 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 079
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 217,65 $
Last Close Price 205,79 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.13.19%12 274
ACCENTURE PLC-2.94%160 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.31%160 387
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.25%108 522
INFOSYS LIMITED1.30%74 114
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ