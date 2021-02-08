Edge 2.0 Manifesto: Redifining Edge Computing

F5's completion of its acquisition of Volterra marks the beginning of the next phase of edge computing, ushering in the Edge 2.0 era. We envision that in the Edge 2.0 era, digital business in every industry sector will adopt edge computing platforms to deliver applications and to process and analyze data. The edge platform will be an essential component of the user experience for all digital services.

In this article, I'll explain the evolution of edge architecture and discuss F5's technology vision for the Edge 2.0 paradigm.

Edge 1.0

Edge technologies have existed in an embryonic form for many years, but with a different focus. Early on in the emergence of the Internet, it focused on static content and was called Content Delivery Network (CDN). Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, foresaw the congestion challenge related to the passage of large amounts of web content over slow links that the Internet users would face: he called this issue the 'World Wide Wait.' Intrigued by this challenge, MIT professor Tom Leighton explored the problem with scholarly research. He and his student Danny Lewin then co-founded Akamai Technologies in 1998, which created the Content Delivery Network architecture paradigm.

The focus of the CDN paradigm was, appropriately, on distributing the relatively static web content or web applications to get it closer to users to address the need for speed and redundancy. That need led to a set of key architecture tenets including physical Point of Presence (PoP) close to end users, content caching, location prediction, congestion avoidance, distributed routing algorithms, and more. Although networks and devices have changed, these design principles still dominate the fundamental CDN architectures today.

Edge 1.5

In the meantime, the Internet 'content' ecosystem has evolved. Applications have become the primary form of content over the internet. As such, the distributed edge could not persist in its nascent form: it had to evolve along with the application architectures it delivered while under increasing pressure to secure a growing digital economy. With so much of the global economy now highly dependent on commerce-centric applications, security services quickly became an add-on staple of CDN providers, whose existing presence around the globe stretched closer to the user-and thus resolved threats earlier-than the cloud and traditional data center. These services were built atop the infrastructure put in place to distribute content and therefore represent closed, proprietary environments. The services offered by one CDN vendor are not compatible with nor portable to another.

Furthermore, the original CDN architecture paradigm's fundamental design principles-aimed at solving Tim Berners-Lee's original Internet 'World Wide Wait' challenge-assumed that the two sets of endpoints (the users and the content they access) are relatively passive entities, and relegated the solution to the problem primarily to some middle tier: in this case, a CDN. The evolution of the Internet ecosystem, especially the shift to container-based microservices applications and intelligent end-user computing, has utterly broken that assumption. See Figure 1. for a conceptual view of Edge 1.x architectural sphere. We will elaborate on both factors in more detail in the next section.