Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. F5 Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIV   US3156161024

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F5 : Most Missing Insights are Due to Data Bias

07/26/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bar charts are often used to chart time-series data but aren't as impactful as line charts. A bar chart forces us to compare bar heights to understand shifts in response time rather than allowing the shape of the line show us what's happening. These simple decisions can have a profound impact on operators who rely on visualization to offer insight into the operating state of a system.

All these decisions introduce bias, continually, into the data and impact our ability to interpret it-and thus gain insight into what it really means.

Eliminating Data Bias

If we want better decisions in a digital as default world, we're going to need better data and that means eliminating as much data bias as we can.

This is one of the reasons OpenTelemetry is so promising. Standardizing the way telemetry is generated and ingested using open-source (and thus lower-to-no-cost) agents will go a long way toward eliminating one of the root causes of data bias: the IT budget. By ensuring you can collect telemetry from every system rather than just a few deemed 'worthy,' you eliminate a significant source of bias in your data. That's why our vision of edge includes the notion of embedding telemetry generation into the platform itself, so it's always available, everywhere.

Data lake as a service, too, can be an effective means of address the bias introduced by curation due to volume and cost to store over time. By outsourcing scale and capacity, organizations can more freely ingest more telemetry, making it easier to uncover anomalies and patterns that impact performance and more. Over the past five years we've seen a growing menu of such services, often rolled up as part of the XaaS category that continues to consume IT budget at an increasing rate. Deloitte noted in a report on XaaS this year that nearly half of organizations will allocate at least half of its IT spending to XaaS.

Finally, by migrating from visualizations to insights, the issue with bias in dashboard delivery of operational data can be addressed. Rather than just displaying snapshots of data points in time, insights deliver information based on patterns and relationships discovered in the data. What's more, insights can eliminate unnecessary fire drills caused by reliance on binary metrics. Modern systems are built to fail and recover automatically. Being notified whenever that happens can cause alert fatigue that drives down productivity. The ability to analyze telemetry in the context of an entire user flow means understanding when a failed component requires intervention and when it doesn't. Migrating from a mode that relies on interpreting multiple visualizations to leveraging comprehensive insights can eliminate some of the bias inherent in visualization.

As business approaches a default-digital model, it necessarily relies more and more on data. Eliminating bias in that data will be a critical step in ensuring that decisions based on that data will lead to the best outcome possible for customers and the business.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F5 NETWORKS, INC.
10:28aF5 : Most Missing Insights are Due to Data Bias
PU
06:19aF5 : Holds History of Adding to Post-Market Earnings Gains in Next Day's Regular..
MT
07/20F5 : Labs Partners with Cyentia Institute for Meta-Analysis of App Security
PU
07/19INSIDER TRENDS : F5 Networks Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reducing with ..
MT
07/14F5 : NGINX Plus Authorized by U.S. Department of Defense's Iron Bank
PU
07/12F5 : CX is just the tip of the DX iceberg
PU
07/08F5 : Named Microsoft 2021 Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year
PU
07/08HTTP : The Sequel
PU
07/07F5 : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 2021
BU
06/28F5 : Industry accolades for F5's Shape Security point to technology, scale, and ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 572 M - -
Net income 2021 309 M - -
Net cash 2021 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 457 M 11 457 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 108
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 192,18 $
Average target price 218,06 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.9.23%11 313
ACCENTURE PLC21.99%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.23%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.28%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED26.65%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.96%83 980