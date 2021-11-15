F5 : Say Hello to the New F5

What we call ourselves in this world matters. And when our lives and identities change, our names often do too. In the quarter century since F5 Networks was founded, we've gone through many evolutions, but our name has remained the same. It's time for a change.

Today, our lives are digital. We take online classes to complete degrees or pursue a new passion, visit the doctor from our homes, and rent a stranger's house for a weekend away. Experts predict that e-commerce spending will top four trillion dollars in 2021-that's double the GDP of France and about 11 billion dollars a day.



When our company opened its doors in 1996, the world was a different place. We went to the bank to deposit checks and took pictures with cameras, then waited for them to be developed. Our phones were landlines with one number per household and we dropped quarters in payphones when on the road. Fax machines were our means to transmit interoffice communications. We watched television based on a fixed schedule.

The world was just starting its digital journey and F5 was there to help our customers become e-businesses. We ensured their growing websites were fast and available so that their customers could buy the latest John Grisham bestseller from Amazon or get some Teen Spirit deodorant shipped from Drugstore.com directly to their homes.

As each new wave of startups disrupted the market and raised expectations, our lives continued to evolve. F5 expanded our scope as we supported both cloud-native and traditional businesses-providing security that adapts to an ever-changing threat landscape to keep bank balances, tax records, and other personal data safe. And enabling flexible and scalable microservices architectures to speed delivery of key customer features like uninterrupted streaming media for a blockbuster on-demand series, and improved uptime for in-flight Wi-Fi, mobile banking, video conferencing, and immersive gaming experiences.



Then the pandemic forced us to shift even more activities online almost overnight. Our workouts, our schools, our jobs, our weddings, our funerals, our doctor visits, our home purchases-everything went digital. And customers expected that every organization would offer the same exceptional experiences delivered by companies like Amazon and Netflix. F5 helped organizations navigate this brave new world. We made it possible for a healthcare organization to save lives while protecting staff-growing from 2,500 to 13,000 remote users in a matter of eight days. Worked with a social media company to stop bots from flooding feeds and harming the democratic election process. And supported one of the largest school districts in Canada as it went virtual to offer quality remote education to more than 100,000 students.

As our lives have changed, so has F5. We're just not the same company we were 25 years ago. Our name-F5 Networks-no longer defines who we are or what we do. Today's F5 isn't just about load balancing websites. To mark this significant departure from the company founded back in 1996, I'm very excited to share today that we have taken the final steps to officially be known as F5, Inc.

Now, dropping a single word from our name might not seem like such a big deal. But to us, this change is huge. A name can define us. It can limit us. Or it can remove those limits. Today, we signal to the world a fundamental shift. By breaking from the confines of "networks," we're freeing ourselves to move boldly into a future constrained only by the limits of our imagination.



In a world that's expanded exponentially, we're thinking even bigger. Today's F5 enables organizations to give their customers what they want.