    FFIV   US3156161024

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/15 12:05:33 pm
230.05 USD   +0.26%
11:55aF5 : Say Hello to the New F5
PU
10:15aF5 : Staying Ahead of Cybercriminals by Aligning Security and Fraud
PU
09:45aF5 : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
F5 : Say Hello to the New F5

11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
What we call ourselves in this world matters. And when our lives and identities change, our names often do too. In the quarter century since F5 Networks was founded, we've gone through many evolutions, but our name has remained the same. It's time for a change.

Today, our lives are digital. We take online classes to complete degrees or pursue a new passion, visit the doctor from our homes, and rent a stranger's house for a weekend away. Experts predict that e-commerce spending will top four trillion dollars in 2021-that's double the GDP of France and about 11 billion dollars a day.

When our company opened its doors in 1996, the world was a different place. We went to the bank to deposit checks and took pictures with cameras, then waited for them to be developed. Our phones were landlines with one number per household and we dropped quarters in payphones when on the road. Fax machines were our means to transmit interoffice communications. We watched television based on a fixed schedule.

The world was just starting its digital journey and F5 was there to help our customers become e-businesses. We ensured their growing websites were fast and available so that their customers could buy the latest John Grisham bestseller from Amazon or get some Teen Spirit deodorant shipped from Drugstore.com directly to their homes.

As each new wave of startups disrupted the market and raised expectations, our lives continued to evolve. F5 expanded our scope as we supported both cloud-native and traditional businesses-providing security that adapts to an ever-changing threat landscape to keep bank balances, tax records, and other personal data safe. And enabling flexible and scalable microservices architectures to speed delivery of key customer features like uninterrupted streaming media for a blockbuster on-demand series, and improved uptime for in-flight Wi-Fi, mobile banking, video conferencing, and immersive gaming experiences.

Then the pandemic forced us to shift even more activities online almost overnight. Our workouts, our schools, our jobs, our weddings, our funerals, our doctor visits, our home purchases-everything went digital. And customers expected that every organization would offer the same exceptional experiences delivered by companies like Amazon and Netflix. F5 helped organizations navigate this brave new world. We made it possible for a healthcare organization to save lives while protecting staff-growing from 2,500 to 13,000 remote users in a matter of eight days. Worked with a social media company to stop bots from flooding feeds and harming the democratic election process. And supported one of the largest school districts in Canada as it went virtual to offer quality remote education to more than 100,000 students.

As our lives have changed, so has F5. We're just not the same company we were 25 years ago. Our name-F5 Networks-no longer defines who we are or what we do. Today's F5 isn't just about load balancing websites. To mark this significant departure from the company founded back in 1996, I'm very excited to share today that we have taken the final steps to officially be known as F5, Inc.

Now, dropping a single word from our name might not seem like such a big deal. But to us, this change is huge. A name can define us. It can limit us. Or it can remove those limits. Today, we signal to the world a fundamental shift. By breaking from the confines of "networks," we're freeing ourselves to move boldly into a future constrained only by the limits of our imagination.

In a world that's expanded exponentially, we're thinking even bigger. Today's F5 enables organizations to give their customers what they want.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 594 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net cash 2021 997 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 917 M 13 917 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 129
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 229,45 $
Average target price 237,31 $
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.30.41%13 917
ACCENTURE PLC42.12%234 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.17%175 303
SNOWFLAKE INC.37.35%116 298
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.50%106 683
INFOSYS LIMITED41.76%101 603