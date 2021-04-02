Log in
F5 NETWORKS, INC.

F5 : Keeping Up the Pace in Safeguarding Your Networks from Cyberattacks

04/02/2021
The world is changing as remote everything is becoming the new norm, and being connected to everything everywhere is now a necessity. Also, as mobile networks are entering the enterprise edge, we will see an explosion of connected devices. This places a consistent strain on mobile networks-not only in terms of augmenting bandwidth but also as MNOs need to keep pace in terms of staying ahead of malicious attacks. Being connected to everything, everywhere requires a vast, complex, and distributed infrastructure that is out of sight and out of mind for the end users.

The race to be a 5G 'first' started a few years back but now it's not a matter of simply arriving at a particular finish line first but rather who will be the most steady and secure. Those operators will ultimately win the race-the race unfaltering Quality of Experience (QoE) for users and, most importantly, trust.

Attacks on mobile networks are constant, and as long as there is valuable data to exploit, there will be bad actors seeking to taking advantage of any vulnerability. A clear understanding of the threat landscape allows service providers to build targeted cybersecurity defenses. Digital transformation is not an easy lift in the service provider world. One extremely important question is: What is security's role in the digital transformation journey? Answering this is critical in safeguarding your customers and networks from cyberattacks.

Understanding the Threat Landscape

Mobile networks are becoming increasingly more complex, with multiple generations of networks coexisting alongside security risks that have been inherited from previous implementations. All this is combined with an increased attack surface, the exponential growth of connected devices, and the fact that 5G makes heavy use of HTTP/2 and REST API protocols (which are well known and widely used on the Internet). This makes tools for finding and exploiting vulnerabilities readily available to any bad actor.

The service provider threat landscape is multi-faceted and includes the following categories: Device, IoT, 5G Network, Edge, Signalling, Cloud, API and GI-LAN/N6 threats.

