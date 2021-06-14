Log in
F5 NETWORKS, INC.

F5 : The role of cloud in edge-native applications

06/14/2021 | 10:08am EDT
It would make zero sense for billing and account management functions to reside on the edge node, let alone the edge endpoint. Similarly, it wouldn't be efficient (or very safe) to give the Plex service access to my local repository of digital content. Rather, that responsibility is left to the local media server running on the edge node.

In many ways, this pattern is no different than those produced by modernization efforts to provide modern interfaces for traditional (legacy, vintage, retro, mature, choose your euphemism for 'before my time') applications. Consider screen scraping text-based systems to provide web-based access at the turn of the century. Or the use of APIs to facilitate mobile banking, which relies on traditional transactional systems. Modernization efforts often produce application patterns that assign responsibility to systems and applications across data center, cloud, and edge boundaries.

These kinds of decisions are being made every day for connected things, sensors, and other edge applications. These decisions emerge as common, edge-native application patterns.

Nearly every one of them includes functions that reside in a cloud / data center.

Unlike the rush to declare data centers obsolete when cloud computing hit the scene, it is unlikely you will hear anyone declaring the same about cloud now that edge is emerging. On the contrary, cloud and data centers will continue to play an integral part of edge-native applications.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 573 M - -
Net income 2021 309 M - -
Net cash 2021 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 490 M 11 490 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 108
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 218,06 $
Last Close Price 192,74 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.9.55%11 490
ACCENTURE PLC9.21%181 337
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.36%165 367
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.18%135 172
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.13.31%84 955
INFOSYS LIMITED15.22%83 888