F5 Networks, Inc.

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
News 


Modernizing our Perspective: Applications versus Experiences

04/05/2021 | 10:08am EDT
This visualization is a reminder of the digital reality we operate in: the user experience is not a single application, but rather the amalgamation of multiple applications.

The user does not care-nor should they-that the experience they have relies on myriad applications, as well as app security and delivery technologies. The user does not care-nor should they-that those apps may be a mix of custom, traditional, and modern, hosted across a variety of cloud, data center, and edge locations.

The reality for the user is the digital experience. The experience is greater than the sum of its applications and supporting technologies.

That said, we still need to be able to distinguish between the architectural constructs that make up 'an application' to better align with the customer and the business-neither of which sees nor necessarily cares about the myriad working parts that must interlock and interoperate to deliver an extraordinary digital experience.

When the business says 'application,' it means the digital experience. It means everything that makes up that application-from back-end to delivery and security technologies to front-end interfaces. If it could possibly impact the user experience, it's part of the application.

One of the disheartening findings from our annual research was that nearly one-quarter (24%) of organizations do not apply SLAs related to the health and performance of components that extend (modernize) traditional applications. That means that even if you've built a mobile app to interface with existing traditional applications-perhaps established core business functions-organizations aren't necessarily concerned with the performance of the mobile app.

That's a disturbing thought, given that we know mobile apps are often the first digital impression a user has of a company and that mobile users are prone to deleting apps after just one poorly performing experience.

Ultimately, we need to shift our understanding of 'an application' to align with the customer perspective and recognize that an application today is really a workflow that creates an experience. That means multiple, integrated, and orchestrated workloads that each need to be monitored and measured individually in addition to being monitored and measured as a holistic construct.

Recognizing that 'an application' is an experience will go a long way to improving it and ensuring a successful digital transformation journey.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 14:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
