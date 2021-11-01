Redefining Cybersecurity at the Distributed Cloud Edge with AI and Real-time Telemetry

NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Accelerate Real-time Telemetry

Morpheus is a perfect solution for aggregating and analyzing real-time network data from any DPU-enhanced server. Meanwhile, BlueField DPUs offload, accelerate, and isolate mission-critical infrastructure functions. Morpheus receives massive amounts of network telemetry data from the agents running on the NVIDIA BlueField DPU and can perform real-time inferencing across this massive amount of data. Morpheus is then able to generate actions from raw inference results that are routed back to the DPU. The two-way stream of data to and from Morpheus and DPUs allows for continuous and real-time feedback to impact policies, rewrite rules, adjust sensing, and more.

Accelerated Inferencing Detects Cyberthreats Quickly and Efficiently

Morpheus provides real-time inference of large amounts of telemetry, thanks to the addition of GPUs into the workflow process. The GPUs process data through ingestion, into pre-processing, to inference, through post-processing, and offer parallelization to move a massive amount of data through the pipeline. By dividing the data and actions into manageable batches and executing them concurrently, Morpheus keeps up with data flowing from heterogeneous, decentralized/distributed, and mobile sources.

Morpheus uses Kafka, a publisher/subscriber model, to send data to and get results from the inference pipeline. The Morpheus framework is built using several building blocks including RAPIDS for data processing, Cyber Log Accelerators for GPU-accelerated open source cybersecurity primitives, Triton and TensorRT as inference servers, cuStreamz for accelerated Kafka reading and writing, and MLFlow, an open-source library to load new and updated AI models. These technologies work together to address all parts of the cybersecurity workflow.

By incorporating the Morpheus framework, F5 offers a powerful platform to accelerate web and API cybersecurity on every server through real-time telemetry and AI-powered analytics for applications distributed across the cloud and the edge.

