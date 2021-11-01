Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  F5 Networks, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FFIV   US3156161024

F5 NETWORKS, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
Redefining Cybersecurity at the Distributed Cloud Edge with AI and Real-time Telemetry

11/01/2021 | 06:19pm EDT
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Accelerate Real-time Telemetry

Morpheus is a perfect solution for aggregating and analyzing real-time network data from any DPU-enhanced server. Meanwhile, BlueField DPUs offload, accelerate, and isolate mission-critical infrastructure functions. Morpheus receives massive amounts of network telemetry data from the agents running on the NVIDIA BlueField DPU and can perform real-time inferencing across this massive amount of data. Morpheus is then able to generate actions from raw inference results that are routed back to the DPU. The two-way stream of data to and from Morpheus and DPUs allows for continuous and real-time feedback to impact policies, rewrite rules, adjust sensing, and more.

Accelerated Inferencing Detects Cyberthreats Quickly and Efficiently

Morpheus provides real-time inference of large amounts of telemetry, thanks to the addition of GPUs into the workflow process. The GPUs process data through ingestion, into pre-processing, to inference, through post-processing, and offer parallelization to move a massive amount of data through the pipeline. By dividing the data and actions into manageable batches and executing them concurrently, Morpheus keeps up with data flowing from heterogeneous, decentralized/distributed, and mobile sources.

Morpheus uses Kafka, a publisher/subscriber model, to send data to and get results from the inference pipeline. The Morpheus framework is built using several building blocks including RAPIDS for data processing, Cyber Log Accelerators for GPU-accelerated open source cybersecurity primitives, Triton and TensorRT as inference servers, cuStreamz for accelerated Kafka reading and writing, and MLFlow, an open-source library to load new and updated AI models. These technologies work together to address all parts of the cybersecurity workflow.

By incorporating the Morpheus framework, F5 offers a powerful platform to accelerate web and API cybersecurity on every server through real-time telemetry and AI-powered analytics for applications distributed across the cloud and the edge.

Please join us at NVIDIA GTC to learn more about F5's Shape cybersecurity portfolio accelerated with the NVIDIA Morpheus framework & BlueField DPUs. You can register here for free.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 594 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net cash 2021 997 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 807 M 12 807 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 129
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 211,15 $
Average target price 237,31 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Gardner Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F5 NETWORKS, INC.20.01%12 807
ACCENTURE PLC37.36%226 626
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.18.69%167 641
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.62%112 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.74%106 470
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.27.41%94 597