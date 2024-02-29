Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" and the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Baker Tilly WM LLP, as independent auditor of the Company, effective as of February 29, 2024 (the "Successor Auditor").

The Successor Auditor is being appointed following the receipt by the Company on January 01, 2024, of a formal resignation of Culver & Co. (the "Predecessor Auditor"), with said resignation effective as of January 01, 2024. Refer to the notice of change of auditor published on February 01, 2024.

The board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from the Successor Auditors, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd ("Fab-Form") is a leading concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are more sustainable and efficient for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 1999.

