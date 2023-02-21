Fab-Form Ranks Among Top 50 Performing Companies on the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50® celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, and technology. The annual ranking is based on each firm's performance across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. More details on the 2023 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Fab-Form can be found at tsx.com/venture50.

The selected Venture 50 companies have seen tremendous growth over 2022, offered excellent returns to their shareholders, and are actively traded in the market.

"We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture 50 ranking selected from more than 1,700 TSXV issuers. This validates our persistent dedication to increasing shareholder value as we continue to deliver exceptional innovative products that assist in taming the ground interface," commented Fab-Form CEO, Richard Fearn.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd ("Fab-Form") is a leading concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are more sustainable for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 1999.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

