Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Fab-Form Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBF   CA3027351053

FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD.

(FBF)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:42:47 2023-02-17 pm EST
2.240 CAD   +1.82%
07:50aFab-Form Ranks Among Top 50 Performing Companies on the 2023 TSX Venture 50
NE
2022Fab-Form Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
NE
2022Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fab-Form Ranks Among Top 50 Performing Companies on the 2023 TSX Venture 50

02/21/2023 | 07:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50® celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, and technology. The annual ranking is based on each firm's performance across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. More details on the 2023 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Fab-Form can be found at tsx.com/venture50.

The selected Venture 50 companies have seen tremendous growth over 2022, offered excellent returns to their shareholders, and are actively traded in the market.

"We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture 50 ranking selected from more than 1,700 TSXV issuers. This validates our persistent dedication to increasing shareholder value as we continue to deliver exceptional innovative products that assist in taming the ground interface," commented Fab-Form CEO, Richard Fearn.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd ("Fab-Form") is a leading concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are more sustainable for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 1999.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact: Vishwanath Kumar | vish@fab-form.com | 604 596-3278

For additional information please visit our website at www.fab-form.com
View our profile on SEDAR

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155157


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD.
07:50aFab-Form Ranks Among Top 50 Performing Companies on the 2023 TSX Venture 50
NE
2022Fab-Form Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
NE
2022Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2022Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2022Fab Form Industries : 2022 AGM Minutes
PU
2022Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
2022Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2022Fab Form Industries : Notice of AGM, Information Circular and Proxy
PU
2021Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Enters Into Fabric Development Agreement with Hagihara Industr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,42 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
Net income 2021 0,77 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net cash 2021 1,03 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Fearn President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Don Russell Chairman
Stephen Gabbot Information Manager
Joey Fearn Chief Operating Officer & Non-Independent Director
Nigel Protter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD.28.00%15
CRH PLC19.96%35 434
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.72%25 896
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY6.02%24 674
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.9.97%23 078
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG20.87%13 243