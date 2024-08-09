EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports

Fabasoft AG (AT): Release of a Financial report



09.08.2024 / 07:17 CET/CEST

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Interim report Q1



Language: German

Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2024_2025.pdf



Language: English

Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2024_2025.pdf



09.08.2024 CET/CEST

