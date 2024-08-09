EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports
Fabasoft AG (AT): Release of a Financial report

09.08.2024 / 07:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q1

Language: German
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2024_2025.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2024_2025.pdf

09.08.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
