EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q1
Language: German
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2024_2025.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2024_2025.pdf
09.08.2024 CET/CEST
