Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
