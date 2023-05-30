AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
05/30/2023 | 11:32am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
30.05.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: