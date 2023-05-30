Advanced search
    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:36:05 2023-05-30 am EDT
16.25 EUR   +0.62%
11:32aAfr : Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03/14Fabasoft Ag : Fabasoft submits to the German Corporate Governance Code
EQ
02/24Fabasoft AG – figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/30/2023 | 11:32am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.05.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

30.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1644965  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644965&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
