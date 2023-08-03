EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports
03.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1694807 03.08.2023 CET/CEST