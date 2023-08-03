EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.08.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

03.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet:www.fabasoft.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1694807  03.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp