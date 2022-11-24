AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports

Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report



24.11.2022 / 07:21 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2022_2023.pdf Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2022_2023.pdf

24.11.2022 CET/CEST

