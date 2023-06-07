Advanced search
    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:03:22 2023-06-07 am EDT
17.33 EUR   +0.43%
01:40aFabasoft AG - Fabasoft continues to grow in fiscal year 2022/2023
EQ
01:33aAfr : Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:24aFabasoft : Annual Report 2022/2023
PU
AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

06/07/2023 | 01:33am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

07.06.2023 / 07:31 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2022_2023_ESEF.zip

07.06.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of News EQS News Service

1651005  07.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 67,6 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
Net income 2023 7,11 M 7,59 M 7,59 M
Net cash 2023 26,8 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 190 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart FABASOFT AG
Duration : Period :
Fabasoft AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,25 €
Average target price 30,50 €
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmut Fallmann Chief Executive Officer
Friedrich Roithmayr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Albl Chief Technical Officer
Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Altmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABASOFT AG-15.85%203
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%2 481 073
SYNOPSYS INC.39.01%67 534
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.44.63%62 385
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.91%58 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.99%47 289
