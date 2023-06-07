AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
07.06.2023 / 07:31 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
07.06.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|
|Honauerstraße 4
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1651005 07.06.2023 CET/CEST