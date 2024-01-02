EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 13
Linz, 2 January 2024 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 4 October 2023 as part of its share buyback program announced in the disclosure of 29 September 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 25 December 2023 up to and including 29 December 2023, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 1,774 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program since 4 October 2023 up to and including 29 December 2023 thus amounts to 57,907 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2023 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2023.
Contact:
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
