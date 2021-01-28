DGAP-DD : Fabasoft AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
28.01.2021 / 18:18
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FN 181039i,
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: DI Helmut Fallmann
Last name(s): Leopold Bauernfeind
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Fabasoft AG
b) LEI
391200WHND7OZEFNNL77
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000785407
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.50 EUR 800000 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.50 EUR 800000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-28; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
