DGAP-DD : Fabasoft AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.01.2021 / 18:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FN 181039i, 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: DI Helmut Fallmann Last name(s): Leopold Bauernfeind Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fabasoft AG b) LEI 391200WHND7OZEFNNL77 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000785407 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 46.50 EUR 800000 Units d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 46.50 EUR 800000 Units e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-28; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.fabasoft.com Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf

28.01.2021

January 28, 2021