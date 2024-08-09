Fabasoft AG 2024/2025
3 Months Report 1 April - 30 June 2024
KEY DATA
in kEUR
April - June 2024
April - June 2023
Change
Sales revenue
20,434
19,691
3.8 %
Result before income taxes
1,647
2,512
-34.4 %
EBIT (Operating result)1)
1,709
2,600
-34.3 %
EBITDA1)
3,698
4,485
-17.5 %
Result for the period
1,190
1,814
-34.4 %
Equity at end of period
31,201
28,185
10.7 %
Cash flows from operating activities
75
951
-92.1 %
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
23,349
25,307
-7.7 %
Employees at end of period
495
466
6.2 %
Basic earnings per share (in EUR)
0.11
0.15
-26.7 %
Definition of the key figures: www.fabasoft.com under Investors, Business Reports, Alternative Performance Measures
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key Data
3
Performance Profile
6
About the Fabasoft Group
6
Group Structure
7
Business Model
7
Product Portfolio
8
Report on the first three months of the 2024/2025 fiscal year
16
Business Status
16
Topics worthy of mention
Outlook
18
Consolidated Interim Financial Statement
20
Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
.
21
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
23
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
.
24
Report on the auditors' review
32
Imprint
.
34
PERFORMANCE PROFILE
About the Fabasoft Group
Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. In the unique Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO, Fabasoft unites se- lected, high-performance software solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private companies and public administration organizations have relied on Fabasoft's quality and experience for more than three decades.
The products help to digitalize, simplify, accelerate and improve the quality of business processes with the use of artificial intelligence use cases in all Fabasoft Ecosystems. They include the receipt, structuring, team- and process - oriented provision, processing and completion, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all business documents as well as the preparation and provision of content for various publication channels.
Fabasoft offers innovative possibilities for cooperation across organizations and countries, both through informal interaction and structured workflows. Customers benefit from access to information that is independent of both location and equipment, efficient knowledge management, applied artificial intelligence as well as from faster and more cost-efficient work completion and improved compliance.
The Fabasoft Group is represented by subsidiaries in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in the USA by Mindbreeze Corporation (a 100 % subsidiary of Mindbreeze GmbH) and Fabasoft Xpublisher Inc. (a 100 % subsidiary of Fabasoft Xpublisher GmbH). The Group is also active in other countries through selected sales and implementation partners. Fabasoft AG, with its headquarters in Linz, Austria, acts as the Group's administrative body.
The company employed a workforce of 495 as at 30 June 2024.
Group structure
Fabasoft Group as of 30 June 2024
FabasoftAG
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
FabasoftInternationalServicesGmbH
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
Laxenburger Strasse 2
1100 Vienna, Austria
FabasoftR&DGmbH
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
Laxenburger Strasse 2
1100 Vienna, Austria
FabasoftAustriaGmbH
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
Laxenburger Strasse 2
1100 Vienna, Austria
Waagner-Biro-Strasse 47
8020 Graz, Austria
Fabasoft Approve GmbH
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
Fabasoft Contracts GmbH
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
Fabasoft Oblivation GmbH
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
Laxenburger Strasse 2
1100 Vienna, Austria
Fabasoft Talents GmbH
Honauerstrasse 4
4020 Linz, Austria
Laxenburger Strasse 2
1100 Vienna, Austria
MindbreezeGmbH
Honauerstrasse 2
4020 Linz, Austria
Laxenburger Strasse 2
1100 Vienna, Austria
Mindbreeze InTend GmbH
Honauerstrasse 2
4020 Linz, Austria
Laxenburger Strasse 2
1100 Vienna, Austria
FabasoftDeutschlandGmbH
THE SQUAIRE 13, Am Flughafen
60549 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Potsdamer Platz 1
10785 Berlin, Germany
Bahnhofstrasse 38
99084 Erfurt, Germany
Schleissheimer Strasse 6-10
80333 Munich, Germany
FabasoftXpublisherGmbH
Schleissheimer Strasse 6-10
80333 Munich, Germany
Edlmairstrasse 1
94469 Deggendorf, Germany
Fabasoft 4teamwork AG
Dammweg 9
3013 Bern, Switzerland
Mindbreeze Corporation
311 West Monroe Street
Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Fabasoft Xpublisher Inc.
311 West Monroe Street
Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Business Model
The Fabasoft Group's business model includes developing and distributing its own software products, as well as providing related services. Fabasoft software products can be used on a recurring usage fee basis or on a purchase model against one-time software license fees and optional recurring update fees.
Fabasoft addresses the market directly through its own sales and service organizations and in collaboration with sales and implementation partners. Direct business is carried out by its own companies. These companies have their own project organizations and, if necessary, take on the role of general contractor for project implementation. In addition, the Group strives to further establish and develop sales and implementation partnerships.
Product Portfolio
The Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO
Fabasoft PROCECO is a unique, entrepreneurial business process ecosystem. As a curated ecosystem, it combines digital solutions carefully selected by Fabasoft for document-intensive business processes. The technological basis of the ecosystem is the powerful and certified Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud. This offers companies a secure and scalable environment for the provision and use of Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions.
The Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO not only opens up new opportunities for customers, but also accelerates the growth of partners, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Fabasoft Competence and Service Centers support PROCECO partners in the professionalization of their company and offer comprehensive advice and support in all phases of cooperation.
PROCECO partners benefit from the support of the Fabasoft Competence Centers (CC) through know-how transfer, standards and best practices in the areas of organization, product development, AI, marketing, sales and professional services, among others. The Competence Center Products offers support in the development process of Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions, while the Competence Center AI designs and implements the AI use cases of Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions based on the Insight Services of Mindbreeze InSpire. The collaboration with the Competence Center Marketing focuses on the brand, positioning and the sales marketing process, i.e. lead generation via analog and digital channels. The leads generated in this way are further processed by the respective solution sales team with the support of the Competence Center Sales. The Professional Services Competence Center is responsible for the transfer of expertise for the professional support of customer projects, in particular implementation and migration projects.
The Fabasoft Service Centers ensure that the Fabasoft PROCECO Solution teams can focus on their value-adding activities, their business and the success of their customers. The Service Centers offer comprehensive support in the areas of Accounting, Purchasing, Employer Branding, Recruiting, Payroll, Controlling, Invoicing, Internal Infrastructure, Internal Systems and Sustainability.
One shared business reality
Customers of Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions benefit from agile products that are focused on their needs, can be implemented and expanded quickly and ensure efficiency and security. The seamless interaction of all PROCECO Solutions creates a common, cross-organizational process and data world for customers ("One Shared Business Reality".). This enables a fast and consistent exchange of information across departments and locations, thereby increasing transparency and decision-making reliability while simultaneously reducing process costs.
The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud forms the technological basis for the shared process and data world. It meets all the requirements of modern Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Enterprise Records Management (ERM) software and creates the basis for seamless and efficient collaboration within the company and across company boundaries. The powerful feature set, as the basis of Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions, enables organizations of all sizes to optimize their digital business processes and drive digital trans- formation.
SEAMLESS INFORMATION TRANSFER
The shared process and data world creates a fast and consistent exchange of information across departments and locations. Everyone involved works with the same information and thus benefits from greater transparency and decision-making security. The comprehensive ECM functions of the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud ensure efficient management, access from any location at any time, and the audit-proof storage of documents. Data is also protected by security technologies such as encryption, authorization concepts and audit trails.
The collaboration and the exchange of documents with internal and external business partners takes place in secure "Teamrooms". Role-based authorizations clearly regulate who can create, edit and view which content.
With the Fabasoft web cloud client and the seamless integration of common office software, users can also edit their documents directly in their familiar working environment. The Cloud folder also enables the synchronization of content stored in the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud with end devices, so that all participants always have access to the latest version (single source of truth) - whether in the web client or saved locally. Thanks to the mobile apps for iOS and Android, users also benefit from flexible task management. This means that users always have their important documents and tasks to hand, regardless of their location and device.
FULL PROCESS AUTOMATION
The shared process and data world ensures consistent business processes while simultaneously reducing errors and process costs. Companies benefit not only from increased productivity, but also from the ability to model, op- timize, automate and monitor processes seamlessly across departmental and company boundaries. The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud features powerful workflow technology to achieve efficiency and transparency in business processes. Ad-hoc processes and a graphical BPMN 2.0 editor are available to users for creating workflows, enabling them to model business processes even without programming knowledge.
BPMN 2.0 (Business Process Model and Notation) support allows individual business processes to be modelled and the benefits of platform-independent notation to be realized. The process diagrams created are executed directly using the workflow engine. Ad-hoc processes allow users to react flexibly to situations and invite internal or external persons to participate in process steps such as "check", "release" or "approve", etc.
By integrating digital signatures into existing workflows, companies can also design binding processes more efficiently and without media discontinuity. In addition to simple electronic signatures, the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud offers the option of adding a personal qualified electronic signature to documents. This signature meets the high security standards of the eIDAS Regulation.
EFFICIENT TASK MANAGEMENT
All tasks and process steps from all Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions are summarized in a clearly arranged individual to-do list, the worklist. Additionally, users receive push- and e-mail-notifications about new tasks. These tasks can be processed in a structured manner using a PC, tablet or smartphone. This means that users always have an overview and benefit from the efficient completion of their tasks.
The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud offers companies a range of innovative ERM functions that ensure protection, availability and integrity of business-critical information. The "Time Travel" function in the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud, for example, enables documents, metadata or even Teamrooms to be viewed at any points in time in the past. All changes can be tracked at any time and older versions can be restored if required. The "Auditing" function logs all access to objects. It is also possible to automatically add dynamic watermarks to documents. The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud is suitable for the audit-proof and GoB-compliant storage of documents so that they are equivalent to the paper original in electronic form. This seamless versioning of documents and automatic audit-proof archiving make an important contribution to fulfilling the compliance management system.
INNOVATIVE AI FUNCTIONALITIES
The powerful combination of the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud and Mindbreeze enables companies to tap into their knowledge, use it effectively and thus improve their decision-making. With the semantic full-text search and the Insight Services, users can find the information they need more quickly and thus make well-founded decisions more efficiently. AI-generated360-degree views also provide companies with personalized views of relevant information such as customers, projects or products. Mindbreeze InSpire prepares information for specific roles in the company. This gives employees an activity- and role-dependent view, even if they are searching for the same facts. With Large Language Models and Mindbreeze InSpire, companies also receive summaries of facts in natural language. Through the combination of large language models and insight engines (via RAG - Retrieval Augmented Generation), such as Mindbreeze InSpire, companies can guarantee the long-term security of their corporate data. Information is not passed on to third parties or analyzed. The precise and fact-based answers can also be checked at any time using the sources provided.
CONSISTENT USER EXPERIENCE
All Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions are characterized by a uniform functionality and user interface. This enables users to work intuitively and onboard new colleagues quickly. The accessible and responsive user interface enables easy operation and navigation, regardless of previous technical knowledge or language barriers - the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud is available in 22 different languages.
The complete responsiveness of the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud ensures a consistent user experience on all end devices. Regardless of whether users are working on a desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone, the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud automatically adapts to the respective screen size. What is more, the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud is accessible to all users, regardless of their abilities or limitations. It supports users with visual impairments with both input and display. The web client also enables full keyboard operation and therefore efficient working without a mouse. Support for the WAI-ARIA standard also ensures that the content is recognized and interpreted by screen readers and other aids.
The user interface of the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud is clearly structured, easy to navigate and self-explanatory. The tree structure and breadcrumbs quickly lead to the desired storage location, even for complex structures. Thanks to comprehensive drag-and-drop functions, users can complete their tasks quickly and easily. Files and entire folder structures can be conveniently imported or downloaded using drag-and-drop. Within the web client, drag-and-drop is used to move documents and folders. In addition, the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud offers extensive options for adapting the user interface to the customer-specific corporate design to ensure a uniform appearance.
SIMPLE EXTENSION
Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions are easy to expand due to their consistent functionality and user interface. Companies thus benefit from rapid adaptation to their needs. Extensive low-code/no-code functionalities in the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud ensure simple and individual adaptation of the solutions to the respective company - without any programming knowledge. Intuitive graphical interfaces and modular building blocks enable specialist departments to implement new requirements independently and without additional IT staff.
With user-defined forms, existing objects can be easily extended with individual data fields (e.g. metadata) using drag-and-drop fields. Users can also use low-code expressions to control the behavior or logic of form fields. Intelligent functions such as calculations, field validations and visibility rules are available for the implementation of complex use cases.
Template management enables companies to create and manage individual template and text module collections and make them available for all users. Cloud administrators have control and an overview of all existing and approved templates. In addition, each user has the option of defining personal templates, processes and default settings.
HIGH DATA SECURITY
Both the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud as the technological basis and the Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions have comprehensive security measures that guarantee the protection of company data at high level. External and internal security analyses as well as audits of the technical, physical and organizational security measures and operating processes contribute significantly to the security of the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud.
Data is stored in European data centers, optionally in Germany, Austria or Switzerland. Access to user data is authorized via Teamrooms. For each Teamroom access rights can be assigned to team members. These access rights are taken into account when searching for user data. This means that only those hits are displayed which the respective user is authorized to access.
Authentication during login is always carried out using secure authentication methods, such as two-factor au- thentication. This creates a protected and trustworthy working environment. The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud also enables login via digital certificates, single sign-on via Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) or SAML 2.0, so that users can log in to the Cloud without having to enter an additional login and password.
