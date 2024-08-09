With the Fabasoft web cloud client and the seamless integration of common office software, users can also edit their documents directly in their familiar working environment. The Cloud folder also enables the synchronization of content stored in the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud with end devices, so that all participants always have access to the latest version (single source of truth) - whether in the web client or saved locally. Thanks to the mobile apps for iOS and Android, users also benefit from flexible task management. This means that users always have their important documents and tasks to hand, regardless of their location and device.

FULL PROCESS AUTOMATION

The shared process and data world ensures consistent business processes while simultaneously reducing errors and process costs. Companies benefit not only from increased productivity, but also from the ability to model, op- timize, automate and monitor processes seamlessly across departmental and company boundaries. The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud features powerful workflow technology to achieve efficiency and transparency in business processes. Ad-hoc processes and a graphical BPMN 2.0 editor are available to users for creating workflows, enabling them to model business processes even without programming knowledge.

BPMN 2.0 (Business Process Model and Notation) support allows individual business processes to be modelled and the benefits of platform-independent notation to be realized. The process diagrams created are executed directly using the workflow engine. Ad-hoc processes allow users to react flexibly to situations and invite internal or external persons to participate in process steps such as "check", "release" or "approve", etc.

By integrating digital signatures into existing workflows, companies can also design binding processes more efficiently and without media discontinuity. In addition to simple electronic signatures, the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud offers the option of adding a personal qualified electronic signature to documents. This signature meets the high security standards of the eIDAS Regulation.

EFFICIENT TASK MANAGEMENT

All tasks and process steps from all Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions are summarized in a clearly arranged individual to-do list, the worklist. Additionally, users receive push- and e-mail-notifications about new tasks. These tasks can be processed in a structured manner using a PC, tablet or smartphone. This means that users always have an overview and benefit from the efficient completion of their tasks.

The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud offers companies a range of innovative ERM functions that ensure protection, availability and integrity of business-critical information. The "Time Travel" function in the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud, for example, enables documents, metadata or even Teamrooms to be viewed at any points in time in the past. All changes can be tracked at any time and older versions can be restored if required. The "Auditing" function logs all access to objects. It is also possible to automatically add dynamic watermarks to documents. The Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud is suitable for the audit-proof and GoB-compliant storage of documents so that they are equivalent to the paper original in electronic form. This seamless versioning of documents and automatic audit-proof archiving make an important contribution to fulfilling the compliance management system.

INNOVATIVE AI FUNCTIONALITIES

The powerful combination of the Fabasoft PROCECO Cloud and Mindbreeze enables companies to tap into their knowledge, use it effectively and thus improve their decision-making. With the semantic full-text search and the Insight Services, users can find the information they need more quickly and thus make well-founded decisions more efficiently. AI-generated360-degree views also provide companies with personalized views of relevant information such as customers, projects or products. Mindbreeze InSpire prepares information for specific roles in the company. This gives employees an activity- and role-dependent view, even if they are searching for the same facts. With Large Language Models and Mindbreeze InSpire, companies also receive summaries of facts in natural language. Through the combination of large language models and insight engines (via RAG - Retrieval Augmented Generation), such as Mindbreeze InSpire, companies can guarantee the long-term security of their corporate data. Information is not passed on to third parties or analyzed. The precise and fact-based answers can also be checked at any time using the sources provided.