Fabasoft AG - Fabasoft continues to grow in fiscal year 2022/2023

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) published its consolidated figures for the fiscal year 2022/2023 (1 April 2022 – 31 March 2023) on 7 June 2023:

Sales revenue: EUR 69.2 million (EUR 58.3 million in the fiscal year 2021/2022)

EBITDA: EUR 16.8 million (EUR 17.6 million in the fiscal year 2021/2022)

EBIT: EUR 10.0 million (EUR 11.5 million in the fiscal year 2021/2022)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 7.0 million (EUR 16.7 million in the fiscal year 2021/2022)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 26.6 million as of 31 March 2023 (EUR 35.8 million as of 31 March 2022)

Linz, 7 June 2023 – Revenues of the Fabasoft Group increased by 18.8% from EUR 58.3 million to EUR 69.2 million in fiscal year 2022/2023, which ended on 31 March 2023. The Group's recurring revenues from software and services, which had already increased considerably in the last financial year, grew again from EUR 31.0 million in the previous year to EUR 36.6 million in the period under review. This constitutes an increase of 18.1 % compared to the previous year's figure and a share of 52.9 % of total revenues. In addition to usage fees in connection with the solutions of the Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem and Mindbreeze Inspire, as well as software update fees with existing customers in the government sector, this item also includes revenues from recurring services for key account customers, such as ongoing support in operations management or technical support.

The result was negatively impacted by investments in the successful establishment and expansion of Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions, an increase in sales and travel activities following the Corona pandemic and higher expenses for research and development.

In the period under review, the Fabasoft Group generated an EBIT of EUR 10.0 million (EUR 11.5 million in the previous year) and an EBITDA of EUR 16.8 million (EUR 17.6 million in the previous year).

„We are happy about the milestone we reached in the past fiscal year with the roll-out of new Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions. The Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem not only opens up new opportunities for customers, but will also accelerate the growth of partners and subsidiaries through professional support“, comments Fabasoft CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann on the past fiscal year 2022/2023.

As of 31 March 2023, the company employed 451 people. One year earlier, the number of employees was 386.

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG on 3 July 2023, a dividend distribution of EUR 0.30 per share (ISIN AT0000785407) will be proposed for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

Linz, 7 June 2023

