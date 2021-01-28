|
Fabasoft AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.01.2021 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FN 181039i,
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|DI Helmut Fallmann
|Last name(s):
|Leopold Bauernfeind
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|46.50 EUR
|800000 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|46.50 EUR
|800000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|
|Honauerstraße 4
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
64405 28.01.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about FABASOFT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
57,1 M
69,1 M
69,1 M
|Net income 2021
|
9,70 M
11,8 M
11,8 M
|Net cash 2021
|
38,6 M
46,8 M
46,8 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|58,1x
|Yield 2021
|1,22%
|
|Capitalization
|
518 M
627 M
628 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|8,40x
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|317
|Free-Float
|43,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
56,50 €
|Last Close Price
|
47,10 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
23,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
20,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
16,8%