Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fabasoft AG    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/28 12:00:42 pm
46.3 EUR   -1.70%
12:19pFABASOFT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:19pDGAP-DD : Fabasoft AG english
DJ
02:04aFABASOFT : Corporate Fabasoft awarded Cyber Trust Austria Gold Label
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fabasoft AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/28/2021 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2021 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FN 181039i,

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: DI Helmut Fallmann
Last name(s): Leopold Bauernfeind
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fabasoft AG

b) LEI
391200WHND7OZEFNNL77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000785407

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.50 EUR 800000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.50 EUR 800000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of News DGAP News Service

64405  28.01.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about FABASOFT AG
12:19pFABASOFT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:19pDGAP-DD : Fabasoft AG english
DJ
02:04aFABASOFT : Corporate Fabasoft awarded Cyber Trust Austria Gold Label
PU
01/25FABASOFT : Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed about intended private..
PU
01/25PRESS RELEASE : Fabasoft AG - Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed abo..
DJ
01/25FABASOFT : Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed about intended private..
EQ
01/21FABASOFT : Corporate Fabasoft's FABIs Kindernest opens
PU
01/20FABASOFT RESEARCH ALLIANCES FABASOFT : On track to real-time certification for c..
PU
2020FABASOFT : Xpublisher Xpublisher is ISO 9001 certified
PU
2020FABASOFT : Approve VIA Rail Canada chooses Fabasoft Approve for data exchange in..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57,1 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net income 2021 9,70 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2021 38,6 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,1x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 518 M 627 M 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,40x
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart FABASOFT AG
Duration : Period :
Fabasoft AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 56,50 €
Last Close Price 47,10 €
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Roithmayr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Posch Member-Supervisory Board
Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Altmann Member-Supervisory Board
Leopold Bauernfeind Member-Managing Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABASOFT AG0.21%627
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.91%165 184
ACCENTURE PLC-5.78%156 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.71%109 128
INFOSYS LIMITED3.60%75 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.62%71 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ