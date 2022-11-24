EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance



24.11.2022 / 07:37 CET/CEST

Fabasoft AG – figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on

24 November 2022 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023

(01/04/2022-30/09/2022):

Sales revenue: EUR 31.8 million (EUR 27.7 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

EBITDA: EUR 8.1 million (EUR 8.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

EBIT: EUR 4.9 million (EUR 5.7 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR -0.6 million (EUR 5.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 24.1 million as of 30 September 2022 (EUR 29.8 million as of 30 September 2021)

Sales revenue during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022/2023 (01/07/2022-30/09/2022) amounted to EUR 16.8 million (EUR 14.0 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 3.2 million (EUR 3.2 million in the same period of the previous year).

About Fabasoft:

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique, powerful Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites selected, coordinated, high-quality digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organisations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 24 November 2022

