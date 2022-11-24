Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fabasoft AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00 2022-11-24 am EST
19.14 EUR   -1.03%
19.14 EUR   -1.03%
01:39aFabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance
EQ
01:23aAfr : Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
10/19Pvr : Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance

11/24/2022 | 01:39am EST
EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance

24.11.2022 / 07:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG – figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
24 November 2022 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023
(01/04/2022-30/09/2022):

  • Sales revenue: EUR 31.8 million (EUR 27.7 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)
  • EBITDA: EUR 8.1 million (EUR 8.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)
  • EBIT: EUR 4.9 million (EUR 5.7 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)
  • Cash flows from operating activities: EUR -0.6 million (EUR 5.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022)
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 24.1 million as of 30 September 2022 (EUR 29.8 million as of 30 September 2021)

Sales revenue during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022/2023 (01/07/2022-30/09/2022) amounted to EUR 16.8 million (EUR 14.0 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 3.2 million (EUR 3.2 million in the same period of the previous year).

Please access the report via the following links:

 

About Fabasoft:

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique, powerful Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites selected, coordinated, high-quality digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organisations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

 

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 24 November 2022

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62


24.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1495157

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495157  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
