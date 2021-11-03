Log in
    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
Fabasoft Business Process Cloud Fabasoft positioned as a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Fabasoft positioned as a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms
3 November 2021
Analyst firm publishes evaluation of cloud providers to guide decision-making

Fabasoft, a leading European provider of cloud services for digital document and business process management, has been positioned as a Niche Player by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms.*

"Gartner defines content services platforms (CSPs) as the foundational component in an organization for the management and use of content." In its independent report, Gartner evaluated 18 different vendors according to 15 key criteria. To qualify for the Magic Quadrant, businesses need to meet a range of minimum requirements related to market presence and functionality.

Download your complimentary copy of the full report from the Fabasoft website.

According to Gartner, Niche Players are particularly well suited for business-function-specific deployments. A Niche Player could potentially provide better capability for a given use case than a more general vendor categorized as a Leader.

"Our experience indicates that companies are placing an ever-increasing emphasis on flexibility and agility. That makes us all the more gratified to see that our customers and partners are recognizing Fabasoft's strengths in the areas of low-code and business process services. With Fabasoft Business Process Cloud, we offer functional business departments in particular the opportunity to create and adapt digital processes for themselves as 'citizen developers' - with no programming knowledge and no support from the IT department," says Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Services at Fabasoft.

"Thanks to the hassle-free option of creating our own content applications, we can adapt the solution to specific projects rapidly and very flexibly. We were impressed by the speed with which Fabasoft implemented the solution together with us and rolled it out company-wide. The flexibility and cost model are well matched," says an enthusiastic Martin Diemt, Head of Project Operation Functions at Siemens Mobility.

*Gartner, "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms," Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

Fabasoft AG published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
