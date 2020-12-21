Log in
FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
Fabasoft : Xpublisher Xpublisher is ISO 9001 certified

12/21/2020
Xpublisher is ISO 9001 certified
17 December 2020

Xpublisher GmbH and Xpublisher Inc. have received ISO 9001:2015 certification from TÜV AUSTRIA CERT GmbH, demonstrating globally recognized proof of quality in the company. Xpublisher specializes in multichannel publishing and develops software for creating, managing, and publishing media-neutral content collaboratively.

Read the entire press release at:

Disclaimer

Fabasoft AG published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:26:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
