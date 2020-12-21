Fabasoft : Xpublisher Xpublisher is ISO 9001 certified

Xpublisher is ISO 9001 certified
17 December 2020
Xpublisher GmbH and Xpublisher Inc. have received ISO 9001:2015 certification from TÜV AUSTRIA CERT GmbH, demonstrating globally recognized proof of quality in the company. Xpublisher specializes in multichannel publishing and develops software for creating, managing, and publishing media-neutral content collaboratively.
