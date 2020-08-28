Log in
Fabasoft : figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance

08/28/2020 | 05:28am EDT



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 28 August 2020 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021 (01/04/2020-30/06/2020):

  • Sales revenue: EUR 14.3 million (EUR 10.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
  • EBITDA: EUR 5.9 million (EUR 3.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
  • EBIT: EUR 4.5 million (EUR 2.1 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
  • Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 4.4 million (EUR 1.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 44.0 million as of 30 June 2020 (EUR 34.0 million as of 30 June 2019)

Please access the report via the following links:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2020_2021.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2020_2021.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media- neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 28 August 2020

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail:Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fabasoft AG published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:27:06 UTC
