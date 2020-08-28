Fabasoft : figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance

Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 28 August 2020 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021 (01/04/2020-30/06/2020):
Sales revenue: EUR 14.3 million (EUR 10.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
EBITDA: EUR 5.9 million (EUR 3.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
EBIT: EUR 4.5 million (EUR 2.1 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 4.4 million (EUR 1.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2019/2020)
Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 44.0 million as of 30 June 2020 (EUR 34.0 million as of 30 June 2019)
Please access the report via the following links:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2020_2021.pdf
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2020_2021.pdf
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media- neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
Linz, 28 August 2020
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail:Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62
