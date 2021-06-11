Fabasoft : Annual Financial Report 2020/2021 The annual financial report contains the annual financial statements of Fabasoft AG as at 31 March 2021 and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2021..
Annual Financial Report 2020/2021
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2021
Assets in kEUR
Note
31/03/2021
31/03/2020
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5.1.1.
12,323
11,994
Intangible assets
5.1.2.
3,715
3,777
Other financial assets
5.1.3.
169
169
Other non-financial assets
5.1.4.
401
515
Deferred income tax assets
5.1.5.
597
588
17,205
17,043
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
5.2.1.
10,904
13,134
Income tax receivables
5.2.1.
66
18
Cash and cash equivalents
5.2.2.
48,424
35,101
59,394
48,253
Total assets
76,599
65,296
Equity and liabilities in kEUR
Note
31/03/2021
31/03/2020
Equity
Capital and reserves attributable to the Parent Company's
equity holders
Share capital
5.3.
11,000
11,000
Capital reserves
5.3.1.
19,513
15,190
Treasury shares
5.3.2.
0
-2,013
Other reserves
-1,055
-884
Adjustment item for currency conversion
359
409
Retained earnings
7,181
5,513
36,998
29,215
Non-controlling interest
2,254
2,254
39,252
31,469
Non-current liabilities
Provisions for severance payments
5.4.1.
3,911
3,464
Deferred income tax liabilities
5.1.5.
416
444
Other payables
5.4.3.
5,443
5,636
Investment grants
5.6.
104
0
9,874
9,544
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables*
5.5.1.
8,074
8,306
Liabilities for income taxes
5.5.2.
5,571
2,989
Contract liabilities*
5.5.3.
13,828
12,988
27,473
24,283
Total equity and liabilities
76,599
65,296
*Due to a reclassification of the contract liabilities resulting from service contracts amounting to kEUR 280 from trade and other payables into the contract liabilities, the previous year's values were adjusted.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR
in kEUR
Note
2020/2021
2019/2020
Sales revenue
6.1.
55,090
51,056
Other operating income
6.2.
394
249
Expenses for purchased services
-2,477
-2,237
Employee benefits expenses
6.3.
-27,510
-24,261
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
6.4.
-5,668
-5,071
Other operating expenses
6.5.
-5,943
-8,027
Operating result
13,886
11,709
Finance income
6.6.
3
4
Finance expenses
6.6.
-109
-53
Result before income taxes
13,780
11,660
Income taxes
6.7.
-4,050
-3,107
Result for the year
9,730
8,553
Other result (possible reclassification in result for the year):
Change in adjustment item for currency conversion
-50
63
Other result (no reclassification in result for the year):
Revaluation effects - severance payments net deferred income taxes
-171
-66
Other result
-221
-3
Total result
9,509
8,550
Result for the year
attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent Company
8,818
7,708
Non-controlling interest
912
845
Total result
attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent Company
8,597
7,705
Non-controlling interest
912
845
Earnings per share in terms of the results for the year for result
attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company in the
fiscal year (expressed in EUR per share)
basic
9.1.1.
0.80
0.72
diluted
9.1.2.
0.80
0.72
3
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR
in kEUR
Note
2020/2021
2019/2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating result
13,886
11,709
Adjustments in non-cash items
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
6.4.
5,668
5,071
Effects from currency conversion
7
-76
Changes in non-current provisions
447
239
Revaluation effects - severance payments
5.4.1.
-228
-88
Changes in other non-financial assets recognised in profit and loss
5.1.4.
114
-39
Profit/loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-107
16
19,788
16,832
Adjustments in net current assets
Changes in trade and other receivables
1,949
-1,246
(without income tax receivables)
Changes in trade and other payables (without income tax
-296
1,147
and lease liabilities)*
Changes in contract liabilities*
1,034
-286
Changes in investment grants
5.6.
104
0
2,791
-385
Cash generated from operations
22,579
16,447
Interest received
3
0
Interest paid
-68
-12
Income taxes paid
-1,502
-2,328
Net cash generated from operating activities
21,012
14,107
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
5.1.1.
-4,527
-4,376
5.1.2.
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
229
15
Acquisition of subsidiaries less cash acquired
0
-480
Net cash used in investing activities
-4,298
-4,841
Cash flows from financing activities
Redemption of lease liability
-1,594
-1,436
Sale of treasury shares
6,336
0
Dividend distribution
-7,150
-5,361
Payments to non-controlling interest
-912
-480
Payments for the repayment of loans
0
-126
Net cash used in financing activities
-3,320
-7,403
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
13,394
1,863
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
35,101
33,170
Effect of exchange rates changes
-71
68
Increase
13,394
1,863
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5.2.2.
48,424
35,101
*Due to a reclassification of the contract liabilities resulting from service contracts from trade and other payables into the contract liabilities, the previous year's values were adjusted.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR
Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company
Adjustment
Non-con-
Share
Capital
Treasury
Other
item for
Retained
Total
in kEUR
Note
Total
trolling
capital
reserves
shares
reserves
currency
earnings
equity
conversion
interest
Balance at
31 March 2019
11,000
15,190
-2,013
-818
346
3,165
26,870
936
27,806
Other result
0
0
0
-66
63
0
-3
0
-3
Result for the year
0
0
0
0
0
7,708
7,708
845
8,553
Total result
0
0
0
-66
63
7,708
7,705
845
8,550
Dividend
0
0
0
0
0
-5,361
-5,361
-480
-5,841
First time consolidation
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
953
953
of subsidiaries
Balance at
5.3.
11,000
15,190
-2,013
-884
409
5,513
29,215
2,254
31,469
31 March 2020
Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company
Adjustment
Non-con-
Share
Capital
Treasury
Other
item for
Retained
Total
in kEUR
Note
Total
trolling
capital
reserves
shares
reserves
currency
earnings
equity
conversion
interest
Balance at
31 March 2020
11,000
15,190
-2,013
-884
409
5,513
29,215
2,254
31,469
Other result
0
0
0
-171
-50
0
-221
0
-221
Result for the year
0
0
0
0
0
8,818
8,818
912
9,730
Total result
0
0
0
-171
-50
8,818
8,597
912
9,509
Dividend
0
0
0
0
0
-7,150
-7,150
-912
-8,062
Sale of
0
4,323
2,013
0
0
0
6,336
0
6,336
treasury shares
Balance at
5.3.
11,000
19,513
0
-1,055
359
7,181
36,998
2,254
39,252
31 March 2021
