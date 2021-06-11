Fabasoft : Annual Financial Report 2020/2021 The annual financial report contains the annual financial statements of Fabasoft AG as at 31 March 2021 and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2021..

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

Assets in kEUR Note 31/03/2021 31/03/2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5.1.1. 12,323 11,994 Intangible assets 5.1.2. 3,715 3,777 Other financial assets 5.1.3. 169 169 Other non-financial assets 5.1.4. 401 515 Deferred income tax assets 5.1.5. 597 588 17,205 17,043 Current assets Trade and other receivables 5.2.1. 10,904 13,134 Income tax receivables 5.2.1. 66 18 Cash and cash equivalents 5.2.2. 48,424 35,101 59,394 48,253 Total assets 76,599 65,296 Equity and liabilities in kEUR Note 31/03/2021 31/03/2020 Equity Capital and reserves attributable to the Parent Company's equity holders Share capital 5.3. 11,000 11,000 Capital reserves 5.3.1. 19,513 15,190 Treasury shares 5.3.2. 0 -2,013 Other reserves -1,055 -884 Adjustment item for currency conversion 359 409 Retained earnings 7,181 5,513 36,998 29,215 Non-controlling interest 2,254 2,254 39,252 31,469 Non-current liabilities Provisions for severance payments 5.4.1. 3,911 3,464 Deferred income tax liabilities 5.1.5. 416 444 Other payables 5.4.3. 5,443 5,636 Investment grants 5.6. 104 0 9,874 9,544 Current liabilities Trade and other payables* 5.5.1. 8,074 8,306 Liabilities for income taxes 5.5.2. 5,571 2,989 Contract liabilities* 5.5.3. 13,828 12,988 27,473 24,283 Total equity and liabilities 76,599 65,296

*Due to a reclassification of the contract liabilities resulting from service contracts amounting to kEUR 280 from trade and other payables into the contract liabilities, the previous year's values were adjusted.