    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
Fabasoft : Annual Financial Report 2020/2021 The annual financial report contains the annual financial statements of Fabasoft AG as at 31 March 2021 and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2021..

06/11/2021 | 10:20am EDT
Annual Financial Report 2020/2021

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

Assets in kEUR

Note

31/03/2021

31/03/2020

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5.1.1.

12,323

11,994

Intangible assets

5.1.2.

3,715

3,777

Other financial assets

5.1.3.

169

169

Other non-financial assets

5.1.4.

401

515

Deferred income tax assets

5.1.5.

597

588

17,205

17,043

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

5.2.1.

10,904

13,134

Income tax receivables

5.2.1.

66

18

Cash and cash equivalents

5.2.2.

48,424

35,101

59,394

48,253

Total assets

76,599

65,296

Equity and liabilities in kEUR

Note

31/03/2021

31/03/2020

Equity

Capital and reserves attributable to the Parent Company's

equity holders

Share capital

5.3.

11,000

11,000

Capital reserves

5.3.1.

19,513

15,190

Treasury shares

5.3.2.

0

-2,013

Other reserves

-1,055

-884

Adjustment item for currency conversion

359

409

Retained earnings

7,181

5,513

36,998

29,215

Non-controlling interest

2,254

2,254

39,252

31,469

Non-current liabilities

Provisions for severance payments

5.4.1.

3,911

3,464

Deferred income tax liabilities

5.1.5.

416

444

Other payables

5.4.3.

5,443

5,636

Investment grants

5.6.

104

0

9,874

9,544

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables*

5.5.1.

8,074

8,306

Liabilities for income taxes

5.5.2.

5,571

2,989

Contract liabilities*

5.5.3.

13,828

12,988

27,473

24,283

Total equity and liabilities

76,599

65,296

*Due to a reclassification of the contract liabilities resulting from service contracts amounting to kEUR 280 from trade and other payables into the contract liabilities, the previous year's values were adjusted.

2 FABASOFT ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 20/21

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR

in kEUR

Note

2020/2021

2019/2020

Sales revenue

6.1.

55,090

51,056

Other operating income

6.2.

394

249

Expenses for purchased services

-2,477

-2,237

Employee benefits expenses

6.3.

-27,510

-24,261

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

6.4.

-5,668

-5,071

Other operating expenses

6.5.

-5,943

-8,027

Operating result

13,886

11,709

Finance income

6.6.

3

4

Finance expenses

6.6.

-109

-53

Result before income taxes

13,780

11,660

Income taxes

6.7.

-4,050

-3,107

Result for the year

9,730

8,553

Other result (possible reclassification in result for the year):

Change in adjustment item for currency conversion

-50

63

Other result (no reclassification in result for the year):

Revaluation effects - severance payments net deferred income taxes

-171

-66

Other result

-221

-3

Total result

9,509

8,550

Result for the year

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

8,818

7,708

Non-controlling interest

912

845

Total result

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

8,597

7,705

Non-controlling interest

912

845

Earnings per share in terms of the results for the year for result

attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company in the

fiscal year (expressed in EUR per share)

basic

9.1.1.

0.80

0.72

diluted

9.1.2.

0.80

0.72

FABASOFT ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 20/21

3

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR

in kEUR

Note

2020/2021

2019/2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating result

13,886

11,709

Adjustments in non-cash items

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

6.4.

5,668

5,071

Effects from currency conversion

7

-76

Changes in non-current provisions

447

239

Revaluation effects - severance payments

5.4.1.

-228

-88

Changes in other non-financial assets recognised in profit and loss

5.1.4.

114

-39

Profit/loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-107

16

19,788

16,832

Adjustments in net current assets

Changes in trade and other receivables

1,949

-1,246

(without income tax receivables)

Changes in trade and other payables (without income tax

-296

1,147

and lease liabilities)*

Changes in contract liabilities*

1,034

-286

Changes in investment grants

5.6.

104

0

2,791

-385

Cash generated from operations

22,579

16,447

Interest received

3

0

Interest paid

-68

-12

Income taxes paid

-1,502

-2,328

Net cash generated from operating activities

21,012

14,107

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

5.1.1.

-4,527

-4,376

5.1.2.

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

229

15

Acquisition of subsidiaries less cash acquired

0

-480

Net cash used in investing activities

-4,298

-4,841

Cash flows from financing activities

Redemption of lease liability

-1,594

-1,436

Sale of treasury shares

6,336

0

Dividend distribution

-7,150

-5,361

Payments to non-controlling interest

-912

-480

Payments for the repayment of loans

0

-126

Net cash used in financing activities

-3,320

-7,403

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

13,394

1,863

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

35,101

33,170

Effect of exchange rates changes

-71

68

Increase

13,394

1,863

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5.2.2.

48,424

35,101

*Due to a reclassification of the contract liabilities resulting from service contracts from trade and other payables into the contract liabilities, the previous year's values were adjusted.

4 FABASOFT ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 20/21

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE 2020/2021 FISCAL YEAR

Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company

Adjustment

Non-con-

Share

Capital

Treasury

Other

item for

Retained

Total

in kEUR

Note

Total

trolling

capital

reserves

shares

reserves

currency

earnings

equity

conversion

interest

Balance at

31 March 2019

11,000

15,190

-2,013

-818

346

3,165

26,870

936

27,806

Other result

0

0

0

-66

63

0

-3

0

-3

Result for the year

0

0

0

0

0

7,708

7,708

845

8,553

Total result

0

0

0

-66

63

7,708

7,705

845

8,550

Dividend

0

0

0

0

0

-5,361

-5,361

-480

-5,841

First time consolidation

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

953

953

of subsidiaries

Balance at

5.3.

11,000

15,190

-2,013

-884

409

5,513

29,215

2,254

31,469

31 March 2020

Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company

Adjustment

Non-con-

Share

Capital

Treasury

Other

item for

Retained

Total

in kEUR

Note

Total

trolling

capital

reserves

shares

reserves

currency

earnings

equity

conversion

interest

Balance at

31 March 2020

11,000

15,190

-2,013

-884

409

5,513

29,215

2,254

31,469

Other result

0

0

0

-171

-50

0

-221

0

-221

Result for the year

0

0

0

0

0

8,818

8,818

912

9,730

Total result

0

0

0

-171

-50

8,818

8,597

912

9,509

Dividend

0

0

0

0

0

-7,150

-7,150

-912

-8,062

Sale of

0

4,323

2,013

0

0

0

6,336

0

6,336

treasury shares

Balance at

5.3.

11,000

19,513

0

-1,055

359

7,181

36,998

2,254

39,252

31 March 2021

FABASOFT ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 20/21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Fabasoft AG published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 57,0 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net income 2021 8,80 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,0 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,9x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 453 M 551 M 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 54,6%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Roithmayr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Posch Member-Supervisory Board
Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Altmann Member-Supervisory Board
Leopold Bauernfeind Member-Managing Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABASOFT AG-12.34%551
ACCENTURE PLC8.81%180 664
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.37%162 758
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.59%134 511
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.48%85 129
INFOSYS LIMITED13.42%82 715