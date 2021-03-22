Fabasoft : Mindbreeze Mindbreeze recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

22 March 2021

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight and applied artificial intelligence, has again been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, achieving the highest positioning on the Ability to Execute axis. This is the third time Mindbreeze has been recognized as a Leader in this report. The analyst firm evaluated 15 different providers as part of a global research report.

