Fabasoft : Mindbreeze Mindbreeze recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

Mindbreeze recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines
22 March 2021
Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight and applied artificial intelligence, has again been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, achieving the highest positioning on the Ability to Execute axis. This is the third time Mindbreeze has been recognized as a Leader in this report. The analyst firm evaluated 15 different providers as part of a global research report.
Download your complimentary copy of the report from the Mindbreeze website.
Read the entire press release at:
Disclaimer
Fabasoft AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:30:01 UTC.