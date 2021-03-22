Fabasoft : Mindbreeze Mindbreeze recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

Log in
03/22/2021
Mindbreeze recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines
22 March 2021

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight and applied artificial intelligence, has again been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, achieving the highest positioning on the Ability to Execute axis. This is the third time Mindbreeze has been recognized as a Leader in this report. The analyst firm evaluated 15 different providers as part of a global research report.

Download your complimentary copy of the report from the Mindbreeze website.

Read the entire press release at:

Disclaimer

Fabasoft AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 57,1 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net income 2021 9,75 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net cash 2021 38,5 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,8x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 464 M 552 M 554 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,46x
EV / Sales 2022 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FABASOFT AG
Duration : Period :
Fabasoft AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 57,00 €
Last Close Price 42,20 €
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Roithmayr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Posch Member-Supervisory Board
Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Altmann Member-Supervisory Board
Leopold Bauernfeind Member-Managing Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABASOFT AG-10.21%562
ACCENTURE PLC0.98%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.55%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.40%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.39%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED7.06%80 357
