Fabasoft : has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH
04/20/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Fabasoft AG has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH
20.04.2021 / 18:58
Due to the positive development and strategic importance of the Mindbreeze business within the Fabasoft Group, Fabasoft AG increased its 76% stake in Mindbreeze GmbH to 85.5% of the company shares on 20.04.2021. The shares were purchased from the Management of Mindbreeze GmbH, which had previously held 24%. The Mindbreeze Management, which remains fully "on board", now holds 14.5% of shares after the transaction. The purchase price was determined on the basis of a company valuation carried out by E&Y Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.
Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The Mindbreeze insight engine understands information and provides a consolidated view of corporate knowledge, regardless of where (data sources) and how (structured, unstructured) the data is stored.
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 20 April 2021
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62
