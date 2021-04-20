Fabasoft : has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Investment

Fabasoft AG has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH



20.04.2021 / 18:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Due to the positive development and strategic importance of the Mindbreeze business within the Fabasoft Group, Fabasoft AG increased its 76% stake in Mindbreeze GmbH to 85.5% of the company shares on 20.04.2021. The shares were purchased from the Management of Mindbreeze GmbH, which had previously held 24%. The Mindbreeze Management, which remains fully "on board", now holds 14.5% of shares after the transaction. The purchase price was determined on the basis of a company valuation carried out by E&Y Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The Mindbreeze insight engine understands information and provides a consolidated view of corporate knowledge, regardless of where (data sources) and how (structured, unstructured) the data is stored.

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).