Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fabasoft AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAA   AT0000785407

FABASOFT AG

(FAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Fabasoft AG has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH

04/20/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Investment 
Fabasoft AG has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH 
2021-04-20 / 18:58 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Due to the positive development and strategic importance of the Mindbreeze business within the Fabasoft Group, Fabasoft 
AG increased its 76% stake in Mindbreeze GmbH to 85.5% of the company shares on 20.04.2021. The shares were purchased 
from the Management of Mindbreeze GmbH, which had previously held 24%. The Mindbreeze Management, which remains fully 
"on board", now holds 14.5% of shares after the transaction. The purchase price was determined on the basis of a 
company valuation carried out by E&Y Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. The parties have agreed to keep the 
purchase price confidential. 
Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial 
intelligence, and knowledge management. The Mindbreeze insight engine understands information and provides a 
consolidated view of corporate knowledge, regardless of where (data sources) and how (structured, unstructured) the 
data is stored. 
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud 
services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital 
business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com). 
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code 
FAAS.DE) 
Linz, 20 April 2021 
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board 
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Fabasoft AG 
              Honauerstraße 4 
              4020 Linz 
              Austria 
Phone:        +43 732 606 162 
Fax:          +43 732 606 162--609 
E-mail:       Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com 
Internet:     www.fabasoft.com 
ISIN:         AT0000785407 
WKN:          922985 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1186863 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186863 2021-04-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

All news about FABASOFT AG
12:59pPRESS RELEASE  : Fabasoft AG has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH
DJ
12:59pFABASOFT  : has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH
EQ
04/08FABASOFT  : Mindbreeze Mindbreeze included in 2021 Now Tech report on cognitive ..
PU
04/08FABASOFT  : Send meeting invitations straight from the cloud
PU
03/31FABASOFT  : Approve Schwarzmüller Group relies on Fabasoft Approve for resilient..
PU
03/29FABASOFT BUSINESS PROCESS CLOUD FABA : Content Platforms, Q1 2021” report
PU
03/22FABASOFT  : Mindbreeze Mindbreeze recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Mag..
PU
03/22FABASOFT  : Cloud support now at your service around the clock
PU
03/07FABASOFT  : Mindbreeze Mindbreeze is again listed among KMWorld's Top 100 Compan..
PU
02/26PRESS RELEASE  : Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal y..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57,0 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2021 8,80 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net cash 2021 41,0 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,0x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 499 M 601 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FABASOFT AG
Duration : Period :
Fabasoft AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABASOFT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 57,00 €
Last Close Price 45,40 €
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Roithmayr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Posch Member-Supervisory Board
Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Altmann Member-Supervisory Board
Leopold Bauernfeind Member-Managing Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABASOFT AG-3.40%601
ACCENTURE PLC9.70%182 138
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.45%156 193
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.12%118 955
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.50%82 485
INFOSYS LIMITED8.50%77 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ