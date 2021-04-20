PRESS RELEASE : Fabasoft AG has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Investment Fabasoft AG has increased its stake in Mindbreeze GmbH 2021-04-20 / 18:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Due to the positive development and strategic importance of the Mindbreeze business within the Fabasoft Group, Fabasoft AG increased its 76% stake in Mindbreeze GmbH to 85.5% of the company shares on 20.04.2021. The shares were purchased from the Management of Mindbreeze GmbH, which had previously held 24%. The Mindbreeze Management, which remains fully "on board", now holds 14.5% of shares after the transaction. The purchase price was determined on the basis of a company valuation carried out by E&Y Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential. Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The Mindbreeze insight engine understands information and provides a consolidated view of corporate knowledge, regardless of where (data sources) and how (structured, unstructured) the data is stored. Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com). Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE) Linz, 20 April 2021 Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 732 606 162 Fax: +43 732 606 162--609 E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com Internet: www.fabasoft.com ISIN: AT0000785407 WKN: 922985 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1186863 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

