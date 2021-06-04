Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Fabchem China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFT   SG1BH7000002

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(BFT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Response To Compliance Notice

06/04/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200413128G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESPONSE TO COMPLIANCE NOTICE

The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement of 19 March 2021 relating to the Proposed Disposal and Proposed Capital Reduction ("Announcement"), and the Notice of Compliance issued by Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") on 3 June 2021 ("Notice"). Unless otherwise expressly specified, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meaning as defined in the Announcement and Notice respectively.

The Company wishes to clarify to Shareholders and investors that, as stated in the Announcement, the Disposal Consideration of S$18.0 million was arrived at by mutual agreement between the Company and Triple Vision after arm's length negotiations, on a "willing-buyer,willing-seller" basis, and on the basis, inter alia, that the Appraised Value of Yinguang Technology based on a valuation to be conducted by AVA Associates Limited ("Valuer"), would not be more than S$18.0 million.

As stated in the Notice, the Valuer's Summary Valuation Report was submitted to SGX RegCo together with the draft Circular in relation to the Proposed Disposal, in which the Valuer opined that the Appraised Value of the business of Yinguang Technology is reasonably stated in the amount that range from RMB35.8 million to RMB45.4 million, with a concluded value of RMB39.5 million (S$8 million based on the exchange rate of RMB4.9421 to S$1.00 as at 31 December 2020).

The Company understands that the Valuer, based in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, have been providing independent valuation services to their clients in Asia since 2008. They provide transaction-based advisory services, primarily focusing on independent valuation services to assist their clients to comply with internal and external requirements. Their team, made up of qualified professionals in their respective fields, has the expertise covering various classifications of tangible and intangible assets, focusing on four key competencies of business valuation, financial instrument valuation, intellectual property valuation and fixed asset valuation. Thomas Chua, the Director of Valuation Services, is a Chartered Valuer and Appraiser with 18 years of experience in the field, while Jack Li is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors with more than 10 years of similar experience. Whilst the Valuer is not accredited by the China Appraisal Society, which is a domestic organisation operating based on China's valuation standards, the Valuer bases their work on international valuation standards as prepared by the International Valuation Standard Committee.

The Valuer reports to the Board on their engagement for the purposes of conducting their valuation of the Appraised Value and was appointed by the Board in consultation with the Audit Committee. The Board is of the view that the Valuer is well suited for this engagement as they have previously been engaged by the Company for its corporate actions as set out in the following table.

Date of Company's

Transaction

Circular to Shareholders

18 April 2019

Mandatory conditional cash offer by Triple Vision for all the Shares

other than those already owned, controlled, or agreed to be acquired

by Triple Vision.

14 July 2017

Proposed acquisition of the 13th to 15th storeys of Yinguang Fuyuan

Plaza and 39 carpark lots, being a Grade A commercial and office

building located in Fei County, Linyi, Shandong Province, PRC by

Yinguang Technology, being a major transaction and an IPT.

16 August 2016

Proposed disposal by Yinguang Technology of its entire equity interest

in Hebei Yinguang Chemical Co. Ltd, a company principally engaged

in the business of manufacturing and selling ammonium nitrate in the

PRC.

1

In addition, the Valuer also has experience from other completed transactions involving issuers in various industries listed on the SGX-ST, including issuers with businesses in China.

Accordingly, the Board is of the view that AVA Associates Limited is suitably qualified and was suitably appointed by the Company pursuant to Rule 1014(5) of the Listing Rules, which requires that a competent, independent valuer be appointed to value the assets to be disposed.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company will comply with the Notice by appointing another valuer of international standing and repute, as required by SGX RegCo, to report on the valuation of Proposed Disposal, subject to the approval of the SGX RegCo, and will make further and appropriate announcements at the relevant time.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution in trading their shares in the Company. Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcement by the Company carefully. Shareholders should consult their stockbrokers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubts about the action they should take.

By Order of the Board

Fabchem China Limited

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director

4 June 2021

2

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
11:09aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS  : : Response To Compliance Notice
PU
02:09aFABCHEM CHINA  : Singapore Exchange Orders Revaluation of Fabchem China Subsidia..
MT
06/03REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX  : : Notice Of Compliance
PU
05/18FABCHEM CHINA  : Trims Loss for Fiscal H2
MT
05/05FABCHEM CHINA  : Appoints Financial Adviser for $19 Million Takeover, Listing Tr..
MT
05/05ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS  : : Appointment Of Financial Adviser, Catalist..
PU
04/22FABCHEM CHINA  : Offers $19 Million Reverse Takeover of Singapore Interior Desig..
MT
04/22ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS  : : Proposed Acquisition Of Lincotrade & Assoc..
PU
03/21FABCHEM CHINA  : Selling Main Business to Controlling Shareholder for More Than ..
MT
03/19ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS  : : Proposed Disposal And Proposed Capital Red..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2021 -16,6 M -2,59 M -2,59 M
Net cash 2021 27,4 M 4,29 M 4,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,4 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 8,72%
Chart FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fabchem China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bowen Sun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Wei Bao Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Lee Kwek Manager-Finance & Group Accounts
Phui Gam Wee Chairman
Xing Dong Yang Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED121.21%13
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION24.26%100 800
AIR LIQUIDE4.70%80 433
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.10%55 393
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.28.58%39 407
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-0.61%30 557