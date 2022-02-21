Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200413128G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors of Fabchem China Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the registered office address of the Company will be changed to 77 Robinson Road #06-03 Robinson 77 Singapore 068896 with effect from 1 March 2022.

By Order of the Board

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent director 21 February 2022