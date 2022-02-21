Log in
Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200413128G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors of Fabchem China Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the registered office address of the Company will be changed to 77 Robinson Road #06-03 Robinson 77 Singapore 068896 with effect from 1 March 2022.

By Order of the Board

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent director 21 February 2022

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 133  20,9  20,9 
Net income 2021 -16,6 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net cash 2021 27,4 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,4 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 392 733x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 8,54%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bo Wen Sun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Wei Bao Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Lee Kwek Manager-Finance & Group Accounts
Phui Gam Wee Chairman
Xing Dong Yang Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED-44.71%2
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.76%95 304
AIR LIQUIDE-1.68%80 990
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.55%48 848
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.25%32 991
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.26%31 468