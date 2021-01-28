Log in
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(BFT)
Fabchem China : Change Of Financial Year End From 31 March To 30 June

01/28/2021 | 05:02am EST
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200413128G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END FROM 31 MARCH TO 30 JUNE

The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company's financial year end has been changed from 31 March to 30 June. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning as defined in the Announcements (as defined below).

The rationale for the change are as follows:

  1. As announced by the Company via SGXNet on 12 October 2020 and 11 January 2021 ("Announcements"), the Company has entered into a non-binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") dated 12 October 2020 to acquire not less than 71.26% of the shares in
    Renewable Power Management Pty Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associated companies (or equivalent entities and legal personalities under Australian law) and all of their respective properties, assets, receivable, businesses, undertakings, operations, goodwill, stock-in-trade, rights and entitlements (whether under contract, trusts or otherwise) and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, agents and others having relationships with any of them (collectively, the "Target Group") ("Proposed Acquisition"). In anticipation of the Proposed Acquisition, the Board had proposed and approved the change of the Company's financial year end from 31 March to 30 June so as to align with the financial year end of the Target Group.
  2. The change of the Company's financial year end was also arrived at after taking into consideration the Group's future reporting requirements and to facilitate better management of resources for smooth flow of business operations and financial reporting, resulting in better administrative and operational efficiencies.

With this change, the financial year of the Company will end on 30 June of each year and the next set of full year financial statements of the Company will cover a period of fifteen (15) months from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2021.

In accordance with Rule 705 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Company will be announcing its financial statements for the following financial reporting periods as detailed below:

Financial Reporting

Comparative

Type of

Latest date for

Period

Financial Period

announcement

release

Covered

1 October 2020 to 31

1 October 2019 to

Half Year Results

14

May 2021

March 2021

31 March 2020

(6 months period)

(6 months period)

1 April 2020 to 31

1 April 2019 to 31

Year-to-date Results

14

May 2021

March 2021

March 2020

(12 months period)

(12 months period)

1 April 2020 to 30

1 April 2019 to 31

Full Year Results

29

August 2021

June 2021

March 2020(1)

(15 months period)

(12 months period)

Note:

(1) Refers to the immediate preceding financial year prior to the change of financial year end.

In accordance with the requirement of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST and provisions of the Companies Act (Cap. 50), the Company will hold its next annual general meeting on or before 31 October 2021 in respect of the 15-month financial period starting from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2021.

By Order of the Board

Fabchem China Limited

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director

28 January 2021

