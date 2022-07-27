Fabchem China : Entry Into Placement Agreement In Connection With The Proposed Placement

such approvals of governmental or regulatory authorities and corporate or shareholder approvals of the Company as may be required for the transactions described in the Placement Agreement and in the Circular being obtained, and not withdrawn or amended, on or before the date on which the Company is admitted to the Catalist Board of the SGX- ST (or such other date as the Company, the Sponsor and the Joint Placement Agents may agree), and the compliance in full to the satisfaction of all the relevant authorities granting such approvals of all conditions (if any) attaching or in relation thereto on or before the date on which the Company is admitted to the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST (or such other date as the Company, the Sponsor and the Joint Placement Agents may agree);

the LQN issued by the SGX-ST not being revoked or withdrawn on or prior to the commencement of trading of the Shares on the Catalist Board (" Trading Date ");

the compliance by the Company to the satisfaction of the SGX-ST with all the conditions imposed by the SGX-ST in granting the LQN, where such conditions are required to be complied with by the closing date of the application list of the Placement Shares or the Trading Date, as the case may be;

the compliance with all applicable laws and regulations concerning the Proposed Placement, the admission of the Company to the Catalist and the listing and quotation of up to 180,222,726 Shares on the Catalist, and the transactions contemplated in the Placement Agreement and the Circular; and