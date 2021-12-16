Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Fabchem China Limited
  News
  Summary
    BFT   SG1BH7000002

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(BFT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/16 11:58:04 pm
0.083 SGD   +1.22%
12/16FABCHEM CHINA : Ext Of Time To Satisfy The Requirements Under Listing Rule 1315 For Removal From Watch-List
PU
12/13FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED : Capital return instalment
FA
11/29CAPITAL REDUCTION : : Mandatory
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fabchem China : Ext Of Time To Satisfy The Requirements Under Listing Rule 1315 For Removal From Watch-List

12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

Company Registration No. 200413128G

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

EXTENSION OF TIME TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER RULE 1315 OF THE LISTING RULES FOR REMOVAL FROM WATCH-LIST

Background

1. The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") refers to its announcement of 26 November 2021 ("Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise lends itself, all capitalised terms and references shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Deferment of Timelines of Waiver Conditions by Three Weeks

2. Pursuant to the Company's application to the SGX-ST on 10 December 2021 requesting for a modification of milestones timeline for the Proposed RTO as conditions for the Waiver, the Company wishes to announce that the SGX-ST has on 16 December 2021, confirmed that it has no further comments to the Company's request for a three weeks deferment of the timeline, subject to the Company making an announcement via SGXNet to inform Shareholders of the changes in timeline as previously announced, the reasons for the change and the efforts to adhere to the new timeline.

New Timeline

3. The indicative timetable based on a three weeks deferment is as follows:

Milestones

Timeline based on the

Proposed new timeline

Waiver Conditions

Submission of the pre-consultation with SGX-ST

15 December 2021

5 January 2022

Submission of the Proposed RTO application for

31 January 2022

21 February 2022

approval from SGX-ST

Company convening the EGM to seek the approval

31 March 2022

22 April 2022

of the Shareholders for the Proposed Acquisition

and Proposed Transfer to Catalist

Completion of the Proposed RTO

15 April 2022

4 May 2022

4. The Company understands the need to ensure that the timeline and milestones of the conditions for the Waiver are adhered to and will utilise its best efforts to complete the Proposed RTO by 4 May 2022, within the original extension of time granted by SGX-ST on 26 November 2021 for the Company to satisfy the Exit Criteria and to comply with Rule 1314.

1

Reasons for Deferment

5. The reason for the Company's application for the deferment of the timeline is that the audit of the

Target's financials for the last three financial years and review of the latest interim period for the three months ended 30 September 2021 and the legal due diligence by the respective professional advisers would require more time to obtain, analyse, verify and validate additional information on the Target.

Further Information

6. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed RTO and Proposed Transfer to Catalist at the relevant time, as and when there are material developments.

Trading Caution

7. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Shares and to read this announcement and any further announcement by the Company carefully, as the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed RTO and Proposed Transfer to Catalist are subject to the satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent in the Agreement between the Company and the Vendors and there is no certainty or assurance, as at the date of this announcement, as whether they may proceed to completion. Shareholders and investors should consult their stockbrokers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubts about the action they should take.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Fabchem China Limited

17 December 2021

2

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
12/16FABCHEM CHINA : Ext Of Time To Satisfy The Requirements Under Listing Rule 1315 For Remova..
PU
12/13FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED : Capital return instalment
FA
11/29CAPITAL REDUCTION : : Mandatory
PU
11/26WAIVER : : Waiver From Catalist Rules 1015(1)(A)(Ii) & 1015(4)(A) In Respect Of Pro Forma ..
PU
11/26FABCHEM CHINA : Extension Of Time To Satisfy The Watch-List Requirements Under Rule 1315 O..
PU
11/12Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The Listing Manual Of The SGX-ST
PU
11/09REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
11/07Fabchem China Disposes of Subsidiary, Become Cash Company
MT
11/05ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Disposal Of Yinguang Technology
PU
11/04Triple Vision Pte. Ltd. completed the acquisition of Shandong Yinguang Technology Co. L..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2021 -16,6 M -2,60 M -2,60 M
Net cash 2021 27,4 M 4,30 M 4,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 8,54%
Chart FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fabchem China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bo Wen Sun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Wei Bao Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Lee Kwek Manager-Finance & Group Accounts
Phui Gam Wee Chairman
Xing Dong Yang Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED-49.09%3
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.19%91 479
AIR LIQUIDE14.65%81 946
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.22%50 876
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.50.89%32 345
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-2.78%28 966