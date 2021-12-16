Fabchem China : Ext Of Time To Satisfy The Requirements Under Listing Rule 1315 For Removal From Watch-List

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
EXTENSION OF TIME TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER RULE 1315 OF THE LISTING RULES FOR REMOVAL FROM WATCH-LIST
Background
1. The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") refers to its announcement of 26 November 2021 ("Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise lends itself, all capitalised terms and references shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.
Deferment of Timelines of Waiver Conditions by Three Weeks
2. Pursuant to the Company's application to the SGX-ST on 10 December 2021 requesting for a modification of milestones timeline for the Proposed RTO as conditions for the Waiver, the Company wishes to announce that the SGX-ST has on 16 December 2021, confirmed that it has no further comments to the Company's request for a three weeks deferment of the timeline, subject to the Company making an announcement via SGXNet to inform Shareholders of the changes in timeline as previously announced, the reasons for the change and the efforts to adhere to the new timeline.
New Timeline
3. The indicative timetable based on a three weeks deferment is as follows:
|
Milestones
|
Timeline based on the
|
Proposed new timeline
|
|
Waiver Conditions
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of the pre-consultation with SGX-ST
|
15 December 2021
|
5 January 2022
|
|
|
|
Submission of the Proposed RTO application for
|
31 January 2022
|
21 February 2022
|
approval from SGX-ST
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company convening the EGM to seek the approval
|
31 March 2022
|
22 April 2022
|
of the Shareholders for the Proposed Acquisition
|
|
|
and Proposed Transfer to Catalist
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion of the Proposed RTO
|
15 April 2022
|
4 May 2022
|
|
|
4. The Company understands the need to ensure that the timeline and milestones of the conditions for the Waiver are adhered to and will utilise its best efforts to complete the Proposed RTO by 4 May 2022, within the original extension of time granted by SGX-ST on 26 November 2021 for the Company to satisfy the Exit Criteria and to comply with Rule 1314.
Reasons for Deferment
5. The reason for the Company's application for the deferment of the timeline is that the audit of the
Target's financials for the last three financial years and review of the latest interim period for the three months ended 30 September 2021 and the legal due diligence by the respective professional advisers would require more time to obtain, analyse, verify and validate additional information on the Target.
Further Information
6. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed RTO and Proposed Transfer to Catalist at the relevant time, as and when there are material developments.
Trading Caution
7. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Shares and to read this announcement and any further announcement by the Company carefully, as the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed RTO and Proposed Transfer to Catalist are subject to the satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent in the Agreement between the Company and the Vendors and there is no certainty or assurance, as at the date of this announcement, as whether they may proceed to completion. Shareholders and investors should consult their stockbrokers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubts about the action they should take.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Wee Phui Gam
Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director
Fabchem China Limited
17 December 2021
