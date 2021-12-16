Fabchem China : Ext Of Time To Satisfy The Requirements Under Listing Rule 1315 For Removal From Watch-List

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

Company Registration No. 200413128G

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

EXTENSION OF TIME TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER RULE 1315 OF THE LISTING RULES FOR REMOVAL FROM WATCH-LIST

Background

1. The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") refers to its announcement of 26 November 2021 ("Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise lends itself, all capitalised terms and references shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Deferment of Timelines of Waiver Conditions by Three Weeks

2. Pursuant to the Company's application to the SGX-ST on 10 December 2021 requesting for a modification of milestones timeline for the Proposed RTO as conditions for the Waiver, the Company wishes to announce that the SGX-ST has on 16 December 2021, confirmed that it has no further comments to the Company's request for a three weeks deferment of the timeline, subject to the Company making an announcement via SGXNet to inform Shareholders of the changes in timeline as previously announced, the reasons for the change and the efforts to adhere to the new timeline.

New Timeline

3. The indicative timetable based on a three weeks deferment is as follows:

Milestones Timeline based on the Proposed new timeline Waiver Conditions Submission of the pre-consultation with SGX-ST 15 December 2021 5 January 2022 Submission of the Proposed RTO application for 31 January 2022 21 February 2022 approval from SGX-ST Company convening the EGM to seek the approval 31 March 2022 22 April 2022 of the Shareholders for the Proposed Acquisition and Proposed Transfer to Catalist Completion of the Proposed RTO 15 April 2022 4 May 2022

4. The Company understands the need to ensure that the timeline and milestones of the conditions for the Waiver are adhered to and will utilise its best efforts to complete the Proposed RTO by 4 May 2022, within the original extension of time granted by SGX-ST on 26 November 2021 for the Company to satisfy the Exit Criteria and to comply with Rule 1314.

