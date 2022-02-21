Log in
    BFT   SG1BH7000002

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(BFT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fabchem China : Further Application For Ext Of Time To Satisfy The Requirements Under Listing Rule 1315

02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200413128G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

FURTHER APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO SATISFY REQUIREMENTS UNDER RULE 1315 OF

THE LISTING RULES FOR REMOVAL FROM WATCH-LIST

Background and Application

  1. The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") refers to its announcements of 26 November 2021, 17 December 2021 and 5 January 2022 (collectively, the
    "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise lends itself, all capitalised terms and references shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.
  2. As previously announced on 17 December 2021, pursuant to the Company's application to the SGX-ST on 10 December requesting for a modification of the milestones timeline for the Proposed RTO as conditions for the Waiver, the SGX-ST had, on 16 December 2021, granted a three (3) week deferment of the timeline ("Modified Timeline").
  3. Under the timetable based on the three (3) week deferment granted, the Company was required to, among others, submit the application for the Proposed RTO for approval from SGX-ST by 21 February 2022.
  4. The Company wishes to update Shareholders that the Company requires more time to meet the milestones of the Modified Timeline and had on 16 February 2022, applied to the SGX-ST to seek an additional extension of time for the Company to satisfy the requirements under Rule 1315 of the Listing Rules for removal from the Watch-List ("Further Extension").

Further Information

5. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed RTO and Proposed Transfer to Catalist at the relevant time, as and when there are material developments as well as the outcome of the Company's aforesaid application to SGX-ST for the Further Extension and any conditions that may be imposed by SGX-ST.

Trading Caution

6. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Shares and to read this announcement and any further announcement by the Company carefully, as the Proposed Acquisition, Proposed RTO and Proposed Transfer to Catalist are subject to the satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent in the Agreement between the Company and the Vendors and there is no certainty or assurance, as at the date of this announcement, as whether they may proceed to completion. Shareholders and investors should consult their stockbrokers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubts about the action they should take.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Fabchem China Limited

21 February 2022

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
