Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Fabchem China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFT   SG1BH7000002

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(BFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fabchem China : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of February 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED (Company Registration No.: 200413128G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH

FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2022

The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual.

(a)

The Company's assets and liabilities as at 28 February 2022 were as follows:

S$'000

ASSETS

Right-of-use assets

10

Other debtors

145

Other assets

46

Cash and bank balances

451

Total Assets

652

LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

(217)

Lease liability

(11)

Total Liabilities

(228)

NET ASSETS

424

(b)

The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of February 2022 was as follows:

S$'000

Opening cash and bank balances as at 1 February 2022

487

Less:

General and administrative expenses (1)

(36)

Closing cash and bank balances as at 28 February 2022

451

(1) Includes expenses for salaries and CPF, rental, printing and stationery, general overheads and other ancillary costs associated with holding general meetings and other listing related expenses.

All figures set out in this announcement have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

By Order of the Board

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director 25 March 2022

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
05:46aFABCHEM CHINA : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of Febru..
PU
03/04FABCHEM CHINA : Extension Of Time To Satisfy Requirements Under Rule 1315 Of The Listing R..
PU
02/21CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change Of Registered Office Address
PU
02/21FABCHEM CHINA : Further Application For Ext Of Time To Satisfy The Requirements Under List..
PU
02/21FABCHEM CHINA : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of Janua..
PU
02/21Fabchem China Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address, Effective 1 March ..
CI
02/11Fabchem China Swings to Profit in July-December 2021
MT
02/10FABCHEM CHINA : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The Listing Manual Of The SGX..
PU
01/27FABCHEM CHINA : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of Decem..
PU
01/06Fabchem China Submits Pre-Consultation Letter to Bourse Under RTO Deal Requirements
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133  20,9  20,9 
Net income 2021 -16,6 M -2,60 M -2,60 M
Net cash 2021 27,4 M 4,30 M 4,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,45 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 392 733x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 8,54%
Chart FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fabchem China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bo Wen Sun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Wei Bao Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Lee Kwek Manager-Finance & Group Accounts
Phui Gam Wee Chairman
Xing Dong Yang Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED-49.41%1
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.90%103 812
AIR LIQUIDE2.69%82 116
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.70%39 492
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.17%35 143
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-9.21%27 546