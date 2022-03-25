Fabchem China : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of February 2022

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED (Company Registration No.: 200413128G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH

FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2022

The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual.

(a) The Company's assets and liabilities as at 28 February 2022 were as follows: S$'000 ASSETS Right-of-use assets 10 Other debtors 145 Other assets 46 Cash and bank balances 451 Total Assets 652 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (217) Lease liability (11) Total Liabilities (228) NET ASSETS 424 (b) The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of February 2022 was as follows: S$'000 Opening cash and bank balances as at 1 February 2022 487 Less: General and administrative expenses (1) (36) Closing cash and bank balances as at 28 February 2022 451

(1) Includes expenses for salaries and CPF, rental, printing and stationery, general overheads and other ancillary costs associated with holding general meetings and other listing related expenses.

All figures set out in this announcement have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

By Order of the Board

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director 25 March 2022