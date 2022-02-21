Fabchem China : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of January 2022

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED
(Company Registration No.: 200413128G)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH
FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2022
The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual.
-
The Company's assets and liabilities as at 31 January 2022 were as follows:
|
|
S$'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
14
|
Other debtors
|
128
|
Other assets
|
53
|
Cash and bank balances
|
487
|
Total Assets
|
682
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
(194)
|
Lease liability
|
(15)
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
(209)
|
NET ASSETS
|
473
-
The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of January 2022 was as follows:
|
|
S$'000
|
Opening cash and bank balances as at 1 January 2022
|
567
|
Less:
|
|
General and administrative expenses (1)
|
(80)
|
Closing cash and bank balances as at 31 January 2022
|
487
-
Includes expenses for salaries and CPF, directors' fees, rental, printing and stationery, general overheads and other ancillary costs associated with holding general meetings and other listing related expenses.
All figures set out in this announcement have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
By Order of the Board
Wee Phui Gam
Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director
21 February 2022
Disclaimer
Fabchem China Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.