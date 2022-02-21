Fabchem China : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of January 2022

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200413128G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH

FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2022

The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual.

The Company's assets and liabilities as at 31 January 2022 were as follows:

S$'000 ASSETS Right-of-use assets 14 Other debtors 128 Other assets 53 Cash and bank balances 487 Total Assets 682 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (194) Lease liability (15) Total Liabilities (209) NET ASSETS 473

The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of January 2022 was as follows:

S$'000 Opening cash and bank balances as at 1 January 2022 567 Less: General and administrative expenses (1) (80) Closing cash and bank balances as at 31 January 2022 487

Includes expenses for salaries and CPF, directors' fees, rental, printing and stationery, general overheads and other ancillary costs associated with holding general meetings and other listing related expenses.

All figures set out in this announcement have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

By Order of the Board

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director

21 February 2022