Fabchem China : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash For The Month Of May 2022

Professional expenses for the Proposed Acquisition and Proposed RTO (as defined in the Company's announcement of 22 April 2021) to be borne by the Company.

Loan from a shareholder was the amount drawn down pursuant to the loan agreement entered into between the Company and Triple Vision Pte Ltd on 26 April 2022. Please refer to the Company's announcement of 26 April 2022 on SGXNET for more information.

Includes expenses for salaries and CPF, rental, printing and stationery, withholding tax for directors' fees, general overheads and other listing related expenses.

Advances from Lincotrade & Associates Pte Ltd ("

Closing cash and bank balances as at 31 May 2022

Expenses relating to the Proposed Acquisition and Proposed RTO (4)

Advances from Lincotrade & Associates Pte Ltd (1)

Opening cash and bank balances as at 1 May 2022

The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of May 2022 was as follows:

Trade and other payables

The Company's assets and liabilities as at 31 May 2022 were as follows:

The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Fabchem China Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual.

FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2022

MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

All figures set out in this announcement have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

By Order of the Board

Wee Phui Gam

Acting Chairman and Lead Independent Director

24 June 2022