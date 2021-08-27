Financial Statements And Related Announcement :-Full Yearly Results

Condensed Intertim Financial Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021
Change of Financial Year-end
On 28 January 2021, the Company announced a change of financial year end from 31 March to 30 June. The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") presented in this announcement cover a 3-month period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 ("3M2021") and a 15-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2021 ("15M2021") for compliance and statutory purposes. For the purposes of providing a more meaningful comparison and better understanding of the financial results of the Group, the Company also included the unaudited financial statements for the 3-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 ("3M2020") and the 15-month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2020 ("15M2020") as comparative figures for the condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.
A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Group
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
3 months
3 months
15 months
15 months
from
from
from
from
1 Apr 2021
1 Apr 2020
1 Apr 2020
1 Apr 2019
to 30 Jun
to 30 Jun
Increase/
to 30 June
to 30 Jun
Increase/
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
Revenue
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cost of sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other gains
6
1
-
N.M.
-
-
-
Administrative expenses
(2,017)
(1,181)
70.8%
(7,290)
(9,302)
(21.6%)
Financial costs
7
(3)
(6)
(50.0%)
(21)
(35)
(40.0%)
Other losses
6
-
(26)
N.M.
(43)
(29)
(48.3%)
Loss before tax from
(2,019)
(1,213)
66.4%
(7,354)
(9,366)
(21.5%)
continuing operations
Income tax expense
9
-
-
-
(300)
(250)
20.0%
Loss
from
continuing
(2,019)
(1,213)
66.4%
(7,654)
(9,616)
(20.4%)
operations, net of tax
(Loss) / Gain from 13
discontinued
operations,
(52,159)
892
N.M.
(63,099)
(28,028)
N.M.
net of tax
Loss, net of tax
(54,178)
(321)
N.M.
(70,753)
(37,644)
88.0%
Other comprehensive
income
Foreign currency translation
reserve, net of tax
16
(71)
N.M.
118
(84)
N.M.
Total comprehensive loss
for the year
(54,162)
(392)
N.M.
(70,635)
(37,728)
87.2%
Loss per share
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Basic and diluted
10
-
Continuing operations
(0.04)
(0.03)
33.3%
(0.16)
(0.20)
(20.0%)
-
Discontinued operations
(1.12)
0.02
N.M.
(1.35)
(0.60)
N.M.
Total
(1.16)
(0.01)
N.M.
(1.51)
(0.80)
N.M.
Interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for comparative period have been re-presented as a result of proposed disposal as disclosed in Note 13.
3
Fabchem China Limited and its subsidiaries
Condensed Intertim Financial Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021
B. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
Group
Company
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 March
30 June
31 March
2021
2020
2021
2020
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets :
Property, plant and equipment
14
-
101,139
-
-
Right-of-use assets
15
181
60,281
181
444
Investment in subsidiaries
16
-
-
-
112,237
Total non-current assets
181
161,420
181
112,681
Current assets :
Assets of disposal group classified
as held-for-sale
13
262,337
-
86,441
-
Inventories
-
29,434
-
-
Trade and other receivable
17
939
24,273
939
1,662
Other assets
120
19,896
120
206
Cash and cash equivalents
681
76,486
681
615
Total current assets
264,077
150,089
88,181
2,483
Total assets
264,258
311,509
88,362
115,164
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves :
Share capital
20
116,849
116,849
116,849
116,849
Accumulated losses
(121,677)
(50,924)
(28,671)
(5,205)
Other reserves
89,093
88,975
(3,914)
(48)
Total equity
84,265
154,900
84,264
111,596
Non-Current liabilities :
Deferred tax liabilities
-
2,625
-
-
Lease liability
-
253
-
253
Other payables
18
-
11,560
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
-
14,438
-
253
Current liabilities :
Liabilities directly associated
with
disposal group classified as
held-for-sale
13
175,895
-
-
-
Trade and other payables
18
2,464
72,528
2,464
2,906
Other financial liabilities
19
1,441
58,000
1,441
-
Lease liability
193
205
193
205
Other liabilities
-
11,438
-
204
Total current liabilities
179,993
142,171
4,098
3,315
Total liabilities
179,993
156,609
4,098
3,568
Total liabilities and equity
264,258
311,509
88,362
115,164
4
Fabchem China Limited and its subsidiaries
Condensed Intertim Financial Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021
C. Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Foreign
currency
Total
Share
Statutory
Capital
translation
Accumulated
Group (RMB'000)
equity
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
losses
Balance at 1 April 2020
154,900
116,849
44,117
44,000
858
(50,924)
Total comprehensive loss
for the period
(70,635)
-
-
-
118
(70,753)
Balance at 30 June 2021
84,265
116,849
44,117
44,000
976
(121,677)
Balance at 1 April 2019
192,236
116,849
44,117
44,000
871
(13,601)
Total comprehensive loss
for the period
(37,728)
-
-
-
(84)
(37,644)
Balance at 30 June 2020
154,508
116,849
44,117
44,000
787
(51,245)
Foreign
currency
Total
Share
translation
Accumulated
Company (RMB'000)
equity
capital
reserve
losses
Balance at 1 April 2020
111,596
116,849
(48)
(5,205)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(27,332)
-
(3,866)
(23,466)
Balance at 30 June 2021
84,264
116,849
(3,914)
(28,671)
Balance at 1 April 2019
114,383
116,849
(664)
(1,802)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(2,045)
-
2,571
(4,616)
Balance at 30 June 2020
112,338
116,849
1,907
(6,418)
5
