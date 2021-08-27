Financial Statements And Related Announcement :-Full Yearly Results

Fabchem China Limited and its subsidiaries

Condensed Intertim Financial Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021

Change of Financial Year-end

On 28 January 2021, the Company announced a change of financial year end from 31 March to 30 June. The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") presented in this announcement cover a 3-month period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 ("3M2021") and a 15-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2021 ("15M2021") for compliance and statutory purposes. For the purposes of providing a more meaningful comparison and better understanding of the financial results of the Group, the Company also included the unaudited financial statements for the 3-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 ("3M2020") and the 15-month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2020 ("15M2020") as comparative figures for the condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 3 months 3 months 15 months 15 months from from from from 1 Apr 2021 1 Apr 2020 1 Apr 2020 1 Apr 2019 to 30 Jun to 30 Jun Increase/ to 30 June to 30 Jun Increase/ 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Note RMB'000 RMB'000 % RMB'000 RMB'000 % Revenue 4 - - - - - - Cost of sales - - - - - - Gross profit - - - - - - Other gains 6 1 - N.M. - - - Administrative expenses (2,017) (1,181) 70.8% (7,290) (9,302) (21.6%) Financial costs 7 (3) (6) (50.0%) (21) (35) (40.0%) Other losses 6 - (26) N.M. (43) (29) (48.3%) Loss before tax from (2,019) (1,213) 66.4% (7,354) (9,366) (21.5%) continuing operations Income tax expense 9 - - - (300) (250) 20.0% Loss from continuing (2,019) (1,213) 66.4% (7,654) (9,616) (20.4%) operations, net of tax (Loss) / Gain from 13 discontinued operations, (52,159) 892 N.M. (63,099) (28,028) N.M. net of tax Loss, net of tax (54,178) (321) N.M. (70,753) (37,644) 88.0% Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation reserve, net of tax 16 (71) N.M. 118 (84) N.M. Total comprehensive loss for the year (54,162) (392) N.M. (70,635) (37,728) 87.2% Loss per share RMB RMB RMB RMB Basic and diluted 10 - Continuing operations (0.04) (0.03) 33.3% (0.16) (0.20) (20.0%) - Discontinued operations (1.12) 0.02 N.M. (1.35) (0.60) N.M. Total (1.16) (0.01) N.M. (1.51) (0.80) N.M.

Interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for comparative period have been re-presented as a result of proposed disposal as disclosed in Note 13.