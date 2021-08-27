Log in
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :-Full Yearly Results

08/27/2021 | 06:02am EDT

08/27/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Fabchem China Limited and its subsidiaries

(Company Registration Number: 200413128G)

Condensed Interim Financial

Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021

1

Table of Contents

A.

Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and

3

other comprehensive income

B.

Condensed interim statements of financial position

4

C.

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

5

D.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

6

E.

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

8

  1. Other information required pursuant to Appendix 7C of the

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual

26

2

Fabchem China Limited and its subsidiaries

Condensed Intertim Financial Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021

Change of Financial Year-end

On 28 January 2021, the Company announced a change of financial year end from 31 March to 30 June. The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") presented in this announcement cover a 3-month period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 ("3M2021") and a 15-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2021 ("15M2021") for compliance and statutory purposes. For the purposes of providing a more meaningful comparison and better understanding of the financial results of the Group, the Company also included the unaudited financial statements for the 3-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 ("3M2020") and the 15-month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2020 ("15M2020") as comparative figures for the condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

3 months

3 months

15 months

15 months

from

from

from

from

1 Apr 2021

1 Apr 2020

1 Apr 2020

1 Apr 2019

to 30 Jun

to 30 Jun

Increase/

to 30 June

to 30 Jun

Increase/

2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Revenue

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other gains

6

1

-

N.M.

-

-

-

Administrative expenses

(2,017)

(1,181)

70.8%

(7,290)

(9,302)

(21.6%)

Financial costs

7

(3)

(6)

(50.0%)

(21)

(35)

(40.0%)

Other losses

6

-

(26)

N.M.

(43)

(29)

(48.3%)

Loss before tax from

(2,019)

(1,213)

66.4%

(7,354)

(9,366)

(21.5%)

continuing operations

Income tax expense

9

-

-

-

(300)

(250)

20.0%

Loss

from

continuing

(2,019)

(1,213)

66.4%

(7,654)

(9,616)

(20.4%)

operations, net of tax

(Loss) / Gain from 13

discontinued

operations,

(52,159)

892

N.M.

(63,099)

(28,028)

N.M.

net of tax

Loss, net of tax

(54,178)

(321)

N.M.

(70,753)

(37,644)

88.0%

Other comprehensive

income

Foreign currency translation

reserve, net of tax

16

(71)

N.M.

118

(84)

N.M.

Total comprehensive loss

for the year

(54,162)

(392)

N.M.

(70,635)

(37,728)

87.2%

Loss per share

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Basic and diluted

10

-

Continuing operations

(0.04)

(0.03)

33.3%

(0.16)

(0.20)

(20.0%)

-

Discontinued operations

(1.12)

0.02

N.M.

(1.35)

(0.60)

N.M.

Total

(1.16)

(0.01)

N.M.

(1.51)

(0.80)

N.M.

Interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for comparative period have been re-presented as a result of proposed disposal as disclosed in Note 13.

3

Fabchem China Limited and its subsidiaries

Condensed Intertim Financial Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021

B. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 March

30 June

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets :

Property, plant and equipment

14

-

101,139

-

-

Right-of-use assets

15

181

60,281

181

444

Investment in subsidiaries

16

-

-

-

112,237

Total non-current assets

181

161,420

181

112,681

Current assets :

Assets of disposal group classified

as held-for-sale

13

262,337

-

86,441

-

Inventories

-

29,434

-

-

Trade and other receivable

17

939

24,273

939

1,662

Other assets

120

19,896

120

206

Cash and cash equivalents

681

76,486

681

615

Total current assets

264,077

150,089

88,181

2,483

Total assets

264,258

311,509

88,362

115,164

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves :

Share capital

20

116,849

116,849

116,849

116,849

Accumulated losses

(121,677)

(50,924)

(28,671)

(5,205)

Other reserves

89,093

88,975

(3,914)

(48)

Total equity

84,265

154,900

84,264

111,596

Non-Current liabilities :

Deferred tax liabilities

-

2,625

-

-

Lease liability

-

253

-

253

Other payables

18

-

11,560

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

-

14,438

-

253

Current liabilities :

Liabilities directly associated

with

disposal group classified as

held-for-sale

13

175,895

-

-

-

Trade and other payables

18

2,464

72,528

2,464

2,906

Other financial liabilities

19

1,441

58,000

1,441

-

Lease liability

193

205

193

205

Other liabilities

-

11,438

-

204

Total current liabilities

179,993

142,171

4,098

3,315

Total liabilities

179,993

156,609

4,098

3,568

Total liabilities and equity

264,258

311,509

88,362

115,164

4

Fabchem China Limited and its subsidiaries

Condensed Intertim Financial Statements for the 3-month period and 15-month period ended 30 June 2021

C. Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Foreign

currency

Total

Share

Statutory

Capital

translation

Accumulated

Group (RMB'000)

equity

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

losses

Balance at 1 April 2020

154,900

116,849

44,117

44,000

858

(50,924)

Total comprehensive loss

for the period

(70,635)

-

-

-

118

(70,753)

Balance at 30 June 2021

84,265

116,849

44,117

44,000

976

(121,677)

Balance at 1 April 2019

192,236

116,849

44,117

44,000

871

(13,601)

Total comprehensive loss

for the period

(37,728)

-

-

-

(84)

(37,644)

Balance at 30 June 2020

154,508

116,849

44,117

44,000

787

(51,245)

Foreign

currency

Total

Share

translation

Accumulated

Company (RMB'000)

equity

capital

reserve

losses

Balance at 1 April 2020

111,596

116,849

(48)

(5,205)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(27,332)

-

(3,866)

(23,466)

Balance at 30 June 2021

84,264

116,849

(3,914)

(28,671)

Balance at 1 April 2019

114,383

116,849

(664)

(1,802)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(2,045)

-

2,571

(4,616)

Balance at 30 June 2020

112,338

116,849

1,907

(6,418)

5

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net income 2021 -16,6 M -2,56 M -2,56 M
Net cash 2021 27,4 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,1 M 8,99 M 8,97 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 8,72%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bowen Sun Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Wei Bao Managing Director & Executive Director
Wei Lee Kwek Manager-Finance & Group Accounts
Phui Gam Wee Chairman
Xing Dong Yang Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED57.58%9
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.74%96 790
AIR LIQUIDE12.12%83 161
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.07%51 452
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.85.87%39 173
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.40%34 448