Fabege : Invitation to join an audiocast and teleconference 26 April for the presentation of Fabege's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2022

19 April 2022, 12.00 CET

Invitation to join an audiocast and teleconference 26 April for the presentation of Fabege's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2022

On Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 07:30 (CET), Fabege's Interim Report January-March 2022 will be published. Investors, analysts, journalists, and other interested parties are invited to participate in an audiocast and teleconference at 11:30 am (CET) the same day.

Stefan Dahlbo, President and CEO, and Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, will be presenting Fabege's Interim Report for the period January-March 2022. The presentation will be held in English and will conclude with a Q&A session. A presentation in Swedish will also be held on the same day at 09:30 am (CET).

Join the audiocast via the following web link: www.fabege.se/en/investors

To take part in the teleconference, please call one of the numbers below at least ten minutes prior to the start of the conference.

Swe: +46 8 566 426 93, UK: +44 333 300 92 68, US: +1 63 1913 14 22

PIN: 93 99 89 63#

The Interim Report, presentation and audiocast will be available at https://www.fabege.se/en/reports.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, +46 (0) 8 555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se

