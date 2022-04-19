Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Fabege AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FABG   SE0011166974

FABEGE AB (PUBL)

(FABG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/14 06:59:40 am EDT
128.75 SEK   +0.04%
FABEGE : Invitation to join an audiocast and teleconference 26 April for the presentation of Fabege's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2022
PU
04/19/2022 | 01:14am EDT
AQ
04/01New acquisition of office premises in southern Stockholm
AQ
Fabege : Invitation to join an audiocast and teleconference 26 April for the presentation of Fabege's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2022

04/19/2022 | 01:14am EDT
Fabege AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

19 April 2022, 12.00 CET

Invitation to join an audiocast and teleconference 26 April for the presentation of Fabege's Interim Report Jan-Mar 2022

On Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 07:30 (CET), Fabege's Interim Report January-March 2022 will be published. Investors, analysts, journalists, and other interested parties are invited to participate in an audiocast and teleconference at 11:30 am (CET) the same day.

Stefan Dahlbo, President and CEO, and Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, will be presenting Fabege's Interim Report for the period January-March 2022. The presentation will be held in English and will conclude with a Q&A session. A presentation in Swedish will also be held on the same day at 09:30 am (CET).

Join the audiocast via the following web link: www.fabege.se/en/investors

To take part in the teleconference, please call one of the numbers below at least ten minutes prior to the start of the conference.

Swe: +46 8 566 426 93, UK: +44 333 300 92 68, US: +1 63 1913 14 22

PIN: 93 99 89 63#

The Interim Report, presentation and audiocast will be available at https://www.fabege.se/en/reports.

Fabege AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, +46 (0) 8 555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se

With a focus on mainly commercial properties, Fabege develops attractive locations in the Stockholm area. We are a proactive partner that puts people front and centre. Our innovative, responsible and flexible ethos enables companies, locations and our city to develop and thrive. We take a long-term approach in our perspective and ownership. We know that when we create sustainably, we also create value. The Fabege share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For further information, please visit us atwww.fabege.com.

Disclaimer

Fabege AB published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
