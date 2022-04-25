Log in
Fabege : Opening of LAUNCH OF RE, an interdisciplinary art and research project about plastic

04/25/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The artist Karen Froede has created over 30 public works around Sweden in the last 10 years. In her work LAUNCH OF RE, that is part of the Street Gallery art initiative, she reflects upon the various expressions and consequences of the culture of plastic.

Street Gallery is an open art exhibition in Solna Business Park that aims to create an unexpected element in street life and thereby stimulate curiosity and new thoughts. LAUNCH OF RE is the fourth major exhibition at Street Gallery and Karen will be creating new and surprising content throughout the year.

- "Plastic is one of the most tangible elements of our mass consumption and it affects us physiologically, although we don't yet know exactly in what way. The decisions we humans make, in this limbo of unawareness, make the subject chafe like gravel in a shoe, and this is where the artistic perspective becomes essential," says Karen Froede.

The exhibition has already made an unofficial start with a series of interviews with leading researchers about plastics and works by guest artist Amanuelabiy Abraham, but the formal opening will take place on 28 April with a panel discussion on the interdisciplinary design of LAUNCH OF RE, an exhibition of photographs and the inauguration of five new art installations. An initiative to encourage plastic to be dropped off at the RE:STORE, an alternative plastic recycling station, will also start on 28 April. As autumn comes, the artist will dive into a sea of plastic to further explore its capacity to bear weight.

- "Street Gallery in Solna Business Park allows us to make some of our contemporary Swedish artists' works accessible and hopefully inspire new conversations and thoughts. Both Daniel Jouseff's New Borders and Ida Idaida's Vampyr were very popular and we are really looking forward to seeing the impact of LAUNCH OF RE," comments Stefan Dahlbo, President and CEO of Fabege.

The opening, to which visitors are welcome, will take place on April 28 at 3.30 pm at Smidesvägen 10 in Solna Business Park.

FabegeAB (publ)

Disclaimer

Fabege AB published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
