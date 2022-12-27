Fabilia launches new business plans and recovery plan to 2027

(Alliance News) - Fabilia Group Spa announced Tuesday that it has approved the business plan and recovery plan 2023-2027 in addition to the launch of a financial restructuring and revitalization of the group.

Specifically, the board of directors approved the business plan and business plan 2023-2027, in which the group's growth forecasts for the next five years are included and the actions the group intends to take to achieve the targets are indicated. The increases envisaged in the business plan will be made possible through two main drivers: increasing the number of hotels under management, with seven new facilities by 2026; and revising average room rates, also aimed at containing inflation and rising costs.

In addition, the group plans to support its revitalization by adopting a series of measures with the aim of making facilities more efficient, reducing the impact of the most significant direct costs, and further optimizing the sales system.

Regarding the company's recovery plan, the board of directors intended to adopt all measures and tools necessary to ensure the company's continuity, enter into debt restructuring agreements with creditors and restore the company's economic and financial equilibrium as a result of the effects of the pandemic on the tourism sector and the administrative issues that have occurred over the past year.

On the suspension from trading on the Italian Stock Exchange, the group has indicated that it has reorganized its accounts and, therefore, will soon be able to convene the board meeting dedicated to the approval of the half-year situation after appropriate communication to the market.

Fabilia Group's stock is suspended from trading in Piazza Affari.

