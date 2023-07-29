Fabino Life Sciences Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company offers a range of allopathic and herbal products. Its product categories include allopathic products, Covid-19 products, food supplements, herbal products, multi-vitamin products, and veterinary products. Its allopathic products include AMOXRAG-625, Astrid Syrup, Aurceta AM, Aurifox OZ, Aurirug 200, Aurirug O, Aurnim Plus, Aurstin 250, Ceporag O, Doref M, Dr-DSR, F Plexus A, and Fabpara. Its Covid-19 products include disposable face shield, fabclean hand sanitizer, mask, and personal protective equipment (PPE). Its herbal products include Aurcis-Forte, Aurzyme-Syrup, Ayush Kadha, Coptec-syrup, Cough-Free, DStoren-Syrup, Ecstasy Tilla Oil, Fablactin, Giloy Power, Keepshine Hair Oil, Onion Hair Oil, Pain-Go, Power Malt, Regaliv-ds, Sandy Forte and M-Sharp-Brain-tonic. Its Multi-Vitamin products include Aur D3 Capsules, Coptec Capsules, FABZYM CAPSULE, Oshnine Plus, and Rigovit Softgel Capsules.

Sector Pharmaceuticals