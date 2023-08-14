EXPLORING FOR CRITICAL METALSIN CANADA
May 2021
August 2023
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may contain certain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices and other factors described above.
The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions are changed. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The technical information contained within this presentation has been reviewed and approved by the Company's, CEO, President and Director, Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE -
Symbol:
FABL
Share Price
$0.09
Market Capitalization:
$1.85M
Stock Options:
845,000 at $1.00
Shares Issued Fully Diluted:
21,745,173
Cash Position:
$250,000
HIGHLIGHTS - MUSKWA PROJECT
1.
WORLD CLASS LOCATION
The British Columbia Geological Survey's MINFILE database lists over 7,800
copper-bearing occurrences in the province; 4,057 of these list copper as
the primary commodity.
STRONG FOUNDATION FOR GROWTH
2.
With already outlined copper bodies and numerous copper occurrences being
used as a historical data base, modern exploration tools will lead the way to
expanding the known mineralization.
SIGNIFICANT EXPLORATION UPSIDE
3.
The use of cutting-edge technology, a compilation of multi data sets from past
historical work, and the addition of new vector information by the use of
drones has already resulted in new discovery.
4.
TRACK RECORD IN EXPLORATION
Proven exploration team with over 200 years' combined experience.
BOARD AND MANAGEMENT
Peter Hawley, B. Eng., BSc, P.Geo, CEO, Director- Co founder of Fabled Copper Corp, Co founder of Fabled Silver Gold Corp, founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation (renamed Americas Gold and Silver Corporation) a Mexican low cost polymetallic producer. Founder of Scorpio Gold Corp, a Nevada open pit gold producer. Co founder of Niogold Resource Corp (renamed Osisko Mining - O3 Mining Division). He has over 40 years of mining industry experience that spans grassroots exploration through to development and production.
Luc Pelchat, Director- Mr. Pelchat is the founder and President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in North Mexico. Following 24 years with a Canadian multinational company operating in the construction industry, Mr. Pelchat formed a number of his own companies and has realized multiple projects in the construction industry in Mexico. President / CEO of Kalma Capital Corp.
Louis Martin, P.Geo- has been a major contributor to the co-discovery of several gold and base metal deposits during his more than 35-year career working for major, mid-tier, and junior mining companies. His experience includes exploration and development roles throughout Canada. Mr. Martin has been fortunate to be part of the exploration teams that were awarded the Discovery of the Year by the AEMQ (Quebec Mineral Exploration Association) for the West Ansil Deposit (2005) and the Louvicourt Deposit (1989). For the last 6 years Mr. Martin has worked as a technical advisor and geological consultant for numerous junior and major mining companies. Prior to this, Mr. Martin was Vice President of Exploration with Clifton Star Resources. Previous experience on several world-class deposits includes work with Yamana, Agnico-Eagle, Noranda / Falconbridge / Xstrata Copper, Goldcorp, Teck and Aur Resources. Mr. Martin is a professional geologist graduating from Concordia University (1983), Montreal, QC, and is a member in good standing with both the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Martin has sat as a director on the boards of several not-for- profit organizations.
