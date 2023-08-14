Peter Hawley, B. Eng., BSc, P.Geo, CEO, Director- Co founder of Fabled Copper Corp, Co founder of Fabled Silver Gold Corp, founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation (renamed Americas Gold and Silver Corporation) a Mexican low cost polymetallic producer. Founder of Scorpio Gold Corp, a Nevada open pit gold producer. Co founder of Niogold Resource Corp (renamed Osisko Mining - O3 Mining Division). He has over 40 years of mining industry experience that spans grassroots exploration through to development and production.

Luc Pelchat, Director- Mr. Pelchat is the founder and President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in North Mexico. Following 24 years with a Canadian multinational company operating in the construction industry, Mr. Pelchat formed a number of his own companies and has realized multiple projects in the construction industry in Mexico. President / CEO of Kalma Capital Corp.

Louis Martin, P.Geo- has been a major contributor to the co-discovery of several gold and base metal deposits during his more than 35-year career working for major, mid-tier, and junior mining companies. His experience includes exploration and development roles throughout Canada. Mr. Martin has been fortunate to be part of the exploration teams that were awarded the Discovery of the Year by the AEMQ (Quebec Mineral Exploration Association) for the West Ansil Deposit (2005) and the Louvicourt Deposit (1989). For the last 6 years Mr. Martin has worked as a technical advisor and geological consultant for numerous junior and major mining companies. Prior to this, Mr. Martin was Vice President of Exploration with Clifton Star Resources. Previous experience on several world-class deposits includes work with Yamana, Agnico-Eagle, Noranda / Falconbridge / Xstrata Copper, Goldcorp, Teck and Aur Resources. Mr. Martin is a professional geologist graduating from Concordia University (1983), Montreal, QC, and is a member in good standing with both the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Martin has sat as a director on the boards of several not-for- profit organizations.