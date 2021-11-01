Fabrinet Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Fabrinet Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

•Record First Quarter Revenue of $543.3 Million Exceeds Guidance

BANGKOK, Thailand - November 1, 2021 - Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 24, 2021.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, "We had a strong start to fiscal 2022 with revenue and profitability that exceeded our guidance. By working in close partnership with our customers and suppliers, our supply chain team was effective at reducing the impact of component shortages on our business, particularly in the optical communications market."

Grady continued, "We are optimistic about continued strong demand across our business and are anticipating healthy sequential growth despite ongoing supply chain headwinds."

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

•Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $543.3 million, compared to $436.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $44.7 million, compared to GAAP net income of $33.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.20, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.88 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

•Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $54.2 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $39.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.45, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.05 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 1, 2021, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its second fiscal quarter ending December 24, 2021, as follows:

•Fabrinet expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

•GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.24 to $1.31, based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

•Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.42 to $1.49, based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding.









Conference Call Information

What: Fabrinet First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Call When: Monday, November 1, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: (888) 357-3694, domestic

(253) 237-1137, international

Passcode: 2790505 Replay: (855) 859-2056, domestic

(404) 537-3406, international

Passcode: 2790505 Webcast: http://investor.fabrinet.com/ (live and replay)

This press release and any other information related to the call will also be posted on Fabrinet's website at http://investor.fabrinet.com . A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on Fabrinet's website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism about continued strong demand across our business and sequential growth; and (2) all of the statements under the "Business Outlook" section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the pandemic; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 17, 2021. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors' understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

SOURCE: Fabrinet

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ir@fabrinet.com









FABRINET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) September 24,

2021 June 25,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,911 $ 302,969 Short-term investments 258,501 244,963 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $99 and $100 respectively 346,689 336,547 Contract assets 13,120 11,878 Inventories 465,251 422,133 Prepaid expenses 10,404 11,398 Other current assets 24,729 22,619 Total current assets 1,388,605 1,352,507 Non-current assets Long-term restricted cash 155 154 Property, plant and equipment, net 271,659 241,129 Intangibles, net 4,107 4,371 Operating right-of-use assets 6,086 6,699 Deferred tax assets 9,491 9,428 Other non-current assets 518 1,834 Total non-current assets 292,016 263,615 Total Assets 1,680,621 1,616,122 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net 12,156 12,156 Trade accounts payable 373,663 346,555 Fixed assets payable 24,174 19,206 Contract liabilities 1,755 1,680 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,613 2,593 Income tax payable 2,776 3,612 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 19,336 20,464 Accrued expenses 20,147 17,134 Other payables 22,599 20,958 Total current liabilities 479,219 444,358 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net 24,319 27,358 Deferred tax liability 5,425 5,107 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 3,220 3,850 Severance liabilities 19,157 19,485 Other non-current liabilities 3,279 3,444 Total non-current liabilities 55,400 59,244 Total Liabilities 534,619 503,602 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 24, 2021 and June 25, 2021) - - Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,000,843 shares and 38,749,045 shares issued at September 24, 2021 and June 25, 2021, respectively; and 37,017,254 shares and 36,765,456 shares outstanding at September 24, 2021 and June 25, 2021, respectively) 390 388 Additional paid-in capital 179,670 189,445 Less: Treasury shares (1,983,589 shares and 1,983,589 shares as of September 24, 2021 and June 25, 2021, respectively) (87,343) (87,343) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,662) (6,266) Retained earnings 1,060,947 1,016,296 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,146,002 1,112,520 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,680,621 $ 1,616,122













FABRINET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)





Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Revenues $ 543,322 $ 436,639 Cost of revenues (479,725) (386,159) Gross profit 63,597 50,480 Selling, general and administrative expenses (20,587) (16,863) Operating income 43,010 33,617 Interest income 761 1,104 Interest expense (36) (251) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 1,772 128 Other income (expense), net (260) 121 Income before income taxes 45,247 34,719 Income tax expense (596) (1,668) Net income 44,651 33,051 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (213) (325) Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (1,217) (3,208) Change in net retirement benefits plan - prior service cost 198 173 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (164) 603 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,396) (2,757) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 43,255 $ 30,294 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.88 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,877 36,818 Diluted 37,328 37,383













FABRINET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 44,651 $ 33,051 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 9,535 8,570 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (98) (19) (Gain) loss from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities (13) - Amortization of investment discount 1,109 481 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 8 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts (1) (257) Unrealized (gain) loss on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts (1,436) (890) Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (268) (359) Share-based compensation 9,292 6,027 Deferred income tax (104) 56 Other non-cash expenses 257 96 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (10,160) (16,497) Contract assets (1,242) 1,499 Inventories (43,135) (29,643) Other current assets and non-current assets (385) 7,812 Trade accounts payable 27,541 33,546 Contract liabilities 75 (590) Income tax payable (747) 871 Severance liabilities 893 745 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 3,243 (10,001) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,015 34,506 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (78,101) (79,103) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 19,463 - Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 43,791 33,750 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (34,616) (12,572) Purchase of intangibles (321) (530) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 145 21 Net cash used in investing activities (49,639) (58,434) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (3,047) (3,047) Repayment of finance lease liability - (100) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (19,065) (9,920) Net cash used in financing activities (22,112) (13,067) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,736) (36,995) Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 303,123 232,832 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,736) (36,995) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (321) 766 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 270,066 196,603 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 24,174 $ 9,616









FABRINET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (Continued)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

As of (amount in thousands) September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,911 $ 189,201 Restricted cash 155 7,402 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 270,066 $ 196,603









FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Three Months Ended September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measures $ 44,651 $ 1.20 $ 33,051 $ 0.88 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,975 0.05 1,825 0.05 Depreciation of fair value uplift 92 0.00 84 0.00 Total related to gross profit 2,067 0.05 1,909 0.05 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 7,317 0.20 4,202 0.11 Amortization of intangibles 119 0.00 131 0.00 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 7,436 0.20 4,333 0.12 Related to other incomes and other expenses: Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 8 0.00 Total related to other incomes and other expenses 8 0.00 8 0.00 Total related to net income & EPS 9,511 0.25 6,250 0.17 Non-GAAP measures 54,162 $ 1.45 39,301 $ 1.05 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (thousands of shares) GAAP diluted shares 37,328 37,383 Non-GAAP diluted shares 37,328 37,383









FABRINET

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(amount in thousands) Three Months Ended September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,015 $ 34,506 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (34,616) (12,572) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 4,399 $ 21,934

FABRINET

GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 24, 2021

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Diluted EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.24 to $1.31 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.04 Total related to gross profit 0.04 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.14 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.14 Total related to net income & EPS 0.18 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.42 to $1.49



