Fabrinet : Investor Presentation 1FQ21

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our business plans and objectives, potential growth opportunities, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but not limited to: the effects of the coronavirus on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the outbreak; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.
Company Overview
Global leader in advanced precision optical/ electronic/mechanical manufacturing services
Focus on high-mix/low-volume mission- critical components and modules
Diverse end markets including optical communications, industrial lasers, automotive and optical sensing
Fabrinet UK
Calne, Wiltshire, UK
VitroCom
Fabrinet Israel
Yokneam, Israel
Fabrinet West
Mountain Lakes, NJ
Casix
Fabrinet Asia
Fuzhou, China
Santa Clara, CA
Bangkok,
Chonburi,
Thailand
Thailand
Long-lasting customer relationships with programs extending from new product introduction (NPI) to volume production
Seasoned management team with extensive and diversified manufacturing experience in OEM and EMS industries
Core values:
Founded in 2000 by our Chairman of the Board, Tom Mitchell (co-founder of Seagate Technologies)
Factories in Thailand, China, New Jersey, California, United Kingdom, and Israel.
Total employees: >10,000
Facilities: ~2.0 MM sq. ft.
Total customer satisfaction | Sustainable Manufacturing | Positive work environment | Integrity
Products We Manufacture
Optical
Industrial Lasers
Automotive
Optical Sensing
Communications
Transceivers
Fiber Lasers
Autonomous
LIDAR
Modulators
Solid-State Lasers
Vehicles
3D Sensing
Optical Amplifiers
Gas Lasers
LED & Laser
AR/VR Systems
Lighting
ROADM
Ultrafast Lasers
Medical
Safety & Control
Silicon Photonics
Diagnostics
sensors
Line Cards
Metrology &
Pressure &
Instrumentation
Network Systems
Temperature
Sensors
Customized Optics and Passive Devices - Vertical Integration
Differentiated Business Model with Significant Barriers to Entry
Unique Expertise in Precision Manufacturing Technologies Geared To Next-Generation Products in Diverse Industries
Strong Relationships With Industry Leading OEMs
Demonstrated Track Record of Growth & Profitability
Experienced Management Team with History of Execution
Strong Revenue
Consolidated revenues
US$MM
450
403.1
426.2
399.0
411.2
405.1
405.1
377.2
399.3
436.6
400
337.1
332.2
345.3
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Dec'17 Dec'18 Dec'19
Mar'18 Mar '19 Mar'20
Jun'18 Jun '19 Jun '20
Sep'18 Sep'19 Sep'20
Optical communications
Lasers, sensors and other revenues
Optical communications revenues
Lasers, sensors & other revenues
US$MM
US$MM
350
322.1
308.6
315.2
343.9
125
305.5
302.4
300.5
300
298.1
280.8
97.5104.1
102.6
104.6
250
241.9
242.0
100
95.2
100.8
103.4
90.0
96.4
96.9
92.8
240.8
91.4
200
75
150
50
100
25
50
0
0
Consistent Profitability Through the Cycles
Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin (1)
% of Sales
ROIC (2)
Excludes share based compensation, executive separation cost, depreciation of fair value uplift/intangibles, business combination expenses, restructuring costs, etc. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.
Return on Invested Capital = Non-GAAP net income divided by average invested capital. Invested capital = total debt + shareholder equity - cash & equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash. For ROIC in the current fiscal quarter and the prior year fiscal quarter, Non-GAAP net income is annualized by multiplying the fiscal quarter's Non-GAAP net income by 4. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.
Recent Financial Performance
Key Financials
US$MM, except per share figures
3 months ended
25-Sep-20
27-Sep-19
Revenue
436.6
399.3
Y-o-Y change
9%
6%
Gross profit (non-GAAP)(1)
52.4
47.8
Gross margin (non-GAAP)(1)
12.0%
12.0%
Operating profit (non-GAAP)(1)
39.9
36.2
Operating margin (non-GAAP)(1)
9.1%
9.1%
Net Income (GAAP)
33.1
25.9
Net Income (Non-GAAP)(2)
39.3
32.2
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
0.88
0.69
Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(2)
1.05
0.86
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.
Adjusted for share based compensation & non-recurring charges (business combination expenses, amortization of debt issuance costs, etc.), net of income tax effects. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.
Record Q1 revenue of $436.6MM was above the guidance range
Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of
12.0% was within the target range of 12.0-12.5%
Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 was above the guidance range
Balance Sheet Supports Growth
Selected Items
US$MM
As of Sep 25, 2020
Cash, cash equivalents (1)
503.8
Working capital (2)
344.4
Property, plant & equipment, net
227.6
Total debt (3)
48.6
Total shareholders' equity
1,000.7
Cash & cash equivalents include marketable securities and restricted cash
