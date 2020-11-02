Fabrinet : Investor Presentation 1FQ21

Log in
11/02/2020 | 04:45pm EST

Company Overview

November 2, 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our business plans and objectives, potential growth opportunities, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but not limited to: the effects of the coronavirus on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the outbreak; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

2

Company Overview

Global leader in advanced precision optical/ electronic/mechanical manufacturing services

Focus on high-mix/low-volume mission- critical components and modules

Diverse end markets including optical communications, industrial lasers, automotive and optical sensing

Fabrinet UK

Calne, Wiltshire, UK

VitroCom

Fabrinet Israel

Yokneam, Israel

Fabrinet West

Mountain Lakes, NJ

Casix

Fabrinet Asia

Fuzhou, China

Santa Clara, CA

Bangkok,

Chonburi,

Thailand

Thailand

Long-lasting customer relationships with programs extending from new product introduction (NPI) to volume production

Seasoned management team with extensive and diversified manufacturing experience in OEM and EMS industries

Core values:

  • Founded in 2000 by our Chairman of the Board, Tom Mitchell (co-founder of Seagate Technologies)
  • Factories in Thailand, China, New Jersey, California, United Kingdom, and Israel.
  • Total employees: >10,000
  • Facilities: ~2.0 MM sq. ft.

Total customer satisfaction | Sustainable Manufacturing | Positive work environment | Integrity

3

Products We Manufacture

Optical

Industrial Lasers

Automotive

Optical Sensing

Communications

Transceivers

Fiber Lasers

Autonomous

LIDAR

Modulators

Solid-State Lasers

Vehicles

3D Sensing

Optical Amplifiers

Gas Lasers

LED & Laser

AR/VR Systems

Lighting

ROADM

Ultrafast Lasers

Medical

Safety & Control

Silicon Photonics

Diagnostics

sensors

Line Cards

Metrology &

Pressure &

Instrumentation

Network Systems

Temperature

Sensors

Customized Optics and Passive Devices - Vertical Integration

  • Beam Splitters, Prisms, Laser Crystals, Waveplates, Ferrules

4

Efficient Global Manufacturing Footprint

Scalable Optical & Electro-Mechanical Assembly

Customized Optics

Quick-turn NPI Services

Bangkok, Thailand

Santa Clara, USA

Fabrinet West

Fuzhou, China

Pinehurst campus

Casix

Calne, UK

Fabrinet UK

New Jersey, USA

Chonburi, Thailand

VitroCom

Chonburi campus

Yokneam, Israel

Fabrinet Israel

5

Investment Highlights

Large & Growing Addressable Markets

Differentiated Business Model with Significant Barriers to Entry

Unique Expertise in Precision Manufacturing Technologies Geared To Next-Generation Products in Diverse Industries

Strong Relationships With Industry Leading OEMs

Demonstrated Track Record of Growth & Profitability

Experienced Management Team with History of Execution

6

Strong Revenue

Consolidated revenues

US$MM

450

403.1

426.2

399.0

411.2

405.1

405.1

377.2

399.3

436.6

400

337.1

332.2

345.3

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Dec'17 Dec'18 Dec'19

Mar'18 Mar '19 Mar'20

Jun'18 Jun '19 Jun '20

Sep'18 Sep'19 Sep'20

Optical communications

Lasers, sensors and other revenues

Optical communications revenues

Lasers, sensors & other revenues

US$MM

US$MM

350

322.1

308.6

315.2

343.9

125

305.5

302.4

300.5

300

298.1

280.8

97.5104.1

102.6

104.6

250

241.9

242.0

100

95.2

100.8

103.4

90.0

96.4

96.9

92.8

240.8

91.4

200

75

150

50

100

25

50

0

0

7

Consistent Profitability Through the Cycles

Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin (1)

% of Sales

ROIC (2)

  1. Excludes share based compensation, executive separation cost, depreciation of fair value uplift/intangibles, business combination expenses, restructuring costs, etc. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.
  2. Return on Invested Capital = Non-GAAP net income divided by average invested capital. Invested capital = total debt + shareholder equity - cash & equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash. For ROIC in the current fiscal quarter and the prior year fiscal quarter, Non-GAAP net income is annualized by multiplying the fiscal quarter's Non-GAAP net income by 4. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.

8

Recent Financial Performance

Key Financials

US$MM, except per share figures

3 months ended

25-Sep-20

27-Sep-19

Revenue

436.6

399.3

Y-o-Y change

9%

6%

Gross profit (non-GAAP)(1)

52.4

47.8

Gross margin (non-GAAP)(1)

12.0%

12.0%

Operating profit (non-GAAP)(1)

39.9

36.2

Operating margin (non-GAAP)(1)

9.1%

9.1%

Net Income (GAAP)

33.1

25.9

Net Income (Non-GAAP)(2)

39.3

32.2

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

0.88

0.69

Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(2)

1.05

0.86

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.
  2. Adjusted for share based compensation & non-recurring charges (business combination expenses, amortization of debt issuance costs, etc.), net of income tax effects. See Appendix for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measures.
  • Record Q1 revenue of $436.6MM was above the guidance range
  • Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of
    12.0% was within the target range of 12.0-12.5%
  • Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 was above the guidance range

9

Balance Sheet Supports Growth

Selected Items

US$MM

As of Sep 25, 2020

Cash, cash equivalents (1)

503.8

Working capital (2)

344.4

Property, plant & equipment, net

227.6

Total debt (3)

48.6

Total shareholders' equity

1,000.7

  1. Cash & cash equivalents include marketable securities and restricted cash
  2. Calculated as Trade accounts receivable + Inventory - Trade accounts payable
  3. Calculated as the sum of current & long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

10

Appendix

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Gross Margin and Operating Margin

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 25,

June 26,

September 27,

June 26,

June 28,

June 29,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

2018

2017

Revenue

$

436,639

$

405,113

$

399,296

$

1,641,836

$

1,584,335

$

1,371,925

$

1,420,490

Gross profit (GAAP)

$

50,480

$

46,624

$

45,987

$

186,105

$

179,224

$

153,412

$

171,460

Share-based compensation expenses

1,825

1,298

1,720

6,098

5,655

6,784

5,318

Depreciation of fair value uplift

84

80

79

327

341

330

147

ASC 606 adoption impact on gross profit

-

-

-

-

(31)

-

-

Gross profit (Non-GAAP)

$

52,389

$

48,002

$

47,786

$

192,530

$

185,189

$

160,526

$

176,925

Gross margin (GAAP)

11.6%

11.5%

11.5%

11.3%

11.3%

11.2%

12.1%

Gross margin (Non-GAAP)

12.0%

11.8%

12.0%

11.7%

11.7%

11.7%

12.5%

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 25,

June 26,

September 27,

June 26,

June 28,

June 29,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

2018

2017

Revenue

$

436,639

$

405,113

$

399,296

$

1,641,836

$

1,584,335

$

1,371,925

$

1,420,490

Operating profit (GAAP)

$

33,617

$

28,126

$

29,987

$

117,402

$

122,641

$

93,824

$

105,834

Share-based compensation expenses

6,027

3,902

5,995

22,203

17,157

22,581

26,507

Depreciation of fair value uplift

84

80

79

327

341

330

147

ASC 606 adoption impact on gross profit

-

-

-

-

(31)

-

-

Executive separation costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

577

Expenses related to reduction in workforce

-

313

-

329

1,516

1,776

-

Expenses related to CFO/CEO search

-

-

-

-

290

204

203

Debt administration expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

320

Amortization of intangibles

131

131

143

562

694

781

607

Goodwill impairment charge

-

3,514

-

3,514

-

-

-

Business combination expenses and consulting fee

-

-

-

-

552

117

1,790

Severance payment

-

-

-

150

1,120

2,142

-

Operating profit (Non-GAAP)

$

39,859

$

36,066

$

36,204

$

144,487

$

144,280

$

121,754

$

135,985

Operating margin (GAAP)

7.7%

6.9%

7.5%

7.2%

7.7%

6.8%

7.5%

Operating margin (Non-GAAP)

9.1%

8.9%

9.1%

8.8%

9.1%

8.9%

9.6%

12

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Profit

and EPS

(in thousands of U.S. dollaats, except peat shaate data)

FQ1'21

FQ4'20

FQ1'20

September 25, 2020

June 26,2020

September 27, 2019

Net income

Diluted EPS

Net income

Diluted EPS

Net income

Diluted EPS

Net profit (GAAP measures)

33,051

0.88

28,024

0.75

25,957

0.69

Items reconciling GAAP net (loss) income & EPS to non-GAAP net

Related to cost of revenues:

Share-based compensation expenses

1,825

0.05

1,298

0.03

1,720

0.05

Depreciation of fair value uplift

84

0.00

80

0.00

79

0.00

Total related to gross profit

1,909

0.05

1,378

0.04

1,799

0.05

Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:

Share-based compensation expenses

4,202

0.11

2,604

0.07

4,275

0.11

Amortization of intangibles

131

0.00

131

0.00

143

0.00

Goodwill impairment charge

-

-

3,514

0.09

-

-

Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses

4,333

0.12

6,249

0.17

4,418

0.12

Related to other incomes and other expenses:

Expenses related to reduction in workforce

-

-

313

0.01

-

-

Amortization of debt issuance costs

8

0.00

8

0.00

2

0.00

Total related to other incomes and other expenses

8

0.00

321

0.01

2

0.00

Total related to net income & EPS

6,250

0.17

7,948

0.21

6,219

0.17

Net profit (Non-GAAP measures)

39,301

1.05

35,972

0.96

32,176

0.86

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

GAAP diluted shares

37,383

37,571

37,529

Non-GAAP diluted shares

37,383

37,571

37,529

13

Revenue Mix

F1Q19

F2Q19

F3Q19

F4Q19

F1Q20

F2Q20

F3Q20

F4Q20

F1Q21

Optical

74%

76%

75%

74%

76%

76%

75%

78%

79%

Communications

Datacom

36%

32%

27%

28%

24%

23%

28%

27%

24%

Telecom

64%

68%

73%

72%

76%

77%

72%

73%

76%

Non-Optical

26%

24%

25%

26%

24%

24%

25%

22%

21%

Communications

Optical and non-optical revenue mix presented as % of total revenue.

Datacom and telecom revenue mix presented as % of optical revenue.

14

Disclaimer

