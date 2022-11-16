Fabrinet Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights Fabrinet’s history of corporate responsibility and contributions to the well-being of its employees, their families, and local communities by operating in an ethical, environmentally responsible, and socially inclusive manner.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said “Fabrinet’s commitment to ESG responsibility and accountability is fundamental to how we create value for our customers, employees and stockholders. We’re proud to share how we incorporate ESG policies and procedures into the way we operate and conduct business in order to closely align our interests with our stakeholders and the broader community.”

The report highlights Fabrinet’s ESG focus areas:

Community Engagement , including our long-standing support for causes such as the Maharaj Orphanage, Green Roof Project, Prostheses Foundation and community cultural events, while rising to meet emerging challenges in our communities brought on by Covid-19 and natural disasters through financial, in-kind and volunteer contributions.

Employee Engagement that incorporates multiple channels for employee dialog in order to build a differentiated team culture, where employees want to stay and develop their skills over the long-term, and includes market competitive compensation and benefits within a framework that holistically addresses employees' needs and creates bonds that foster productive working relationships.

Supply Chain standards that hold suppliers to the same ESG standards we hold for ourselves as a member of the Responsible Business Alliance, covering responsible sourcing, workers' rights, environmental protection, and ethical conduct, among other areas.

International Certifications that demonstrate to customers that we operate according to the highest ESG standards by maintaining robust management systems that are certified according to international standards that include ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 for quality, ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, and TLS-8001 for labor rights.

Environmental Conservation efforts to meet our annual and long-term environmental goals around energy, emissions, water, and waste. Sustainability is embedded into our culture, which we reinforce with training, workshops, competitions, and other events throughout the year.

The full report can be accessed on Fabrinet’s website at www.fabrinet.com/about/esg-initiatives.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

