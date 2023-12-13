Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders





On December 12, 2023, Fabrinet held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 34,662,652 ordinary shares of Fabrinet, or approximately 95.4% of the total shares entitled to vote. The voting results for each of the proposals considered at the Annual Meeting are provided below.





Proposal 1: Election of Directors





The shareholders elected the nominees listed below as Class II directors to serve on Fabrinet's board of directors for a term of three years or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.





Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Seamus Grady 33,241,130 808,001 613,521 Thomas F. Kelly 30,529,106 3,520,025 613,521





Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditors





The shareholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd. as Fabrinet's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2024.





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 33,498,056 1,120,998 43,598 -





Proposal 3: Advisory Approval of Named Executive Officer Compensation





The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Fabrinet's named executive officers.





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 32,634,654 1,359,943 54,534 613,521





Proposal 4: Advisory Approval of Preferred Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation





The shareholders voted, on an advisory basis, to hold future advisory votes to approve the compensation of Fabrinet's named executive officers every one year.





1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 32,959,934 3,739 1,033,416 52,042 613,521





Consistent with the results of this vote and the recommendation of Fabrinet's board of directors in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, Fabrinet will hold an advisory vote on the compensation of Fabrinet's named executive officers every year until the next required advisory vote on the frequency of such votes.



