December 13, 2023
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
On December 12, 2023, Fabrinet held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 34,662,652 ordinary shares of Fabrinet, or approximately 95.4% of the total shares entitled to vote. The voting results for each of the proposals considered at the Annual Meeting are provided below.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
The shareholders elected the nominees listed below as Class II directors to serve on Fabrinet's board of directors for a term of three years or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Seamus Grady
33,241,130
808,001
613,521
Thomas F. Kelly
30,529,106
3,520,025
613,521
Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditors
The shareholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd. as Fabrinet's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2024.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
33,498,056
1,120,998
43,598
-
Proposal 3: Advisory Approval of Named Executive Officer Compensation
The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Fabrinet's named executive officers.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
32,634,654
1,359,943
54,534
613,521
Proposal 4: Advisory Approval of Preferred Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation
The shareholders voted, on an advisory basis, to hold future advisory votes to approve the compensation of Fabrinet's named executive officers every one year.
1 Year
2 Years
3 Years
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
32,959,934
3,739
1,033,416
52,042
613,521
Consistent with the results of this vote and the recommendation of Fabrinet's board of directors in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, Fabrinet will hold an advisory vote on the compensation of Fabrinet's named executive officers every year until the next required advisory vote on the frequency of such votes.
