    FN   KYG3323L1005

FABRINET

(FN)
  
Fabrinet : to Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/07/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced that its management will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference.

The Fabrinet presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET (10:20 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com/.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 857 M - -
Net income 2021 145 M - -
Net cash 2021 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 454 M 3 454 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 506
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 91,40 $
Last Close Price 93,65 $
Spread / Highest target 6,78%
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seamus Grady Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpal S. Gill President & Chief Operating Officer
Csaba Sverha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Thomas Mitchell Chairman
Frank H. Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABRINET20.70%3 454
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.20.11%56 111
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.76%42 169
AMPHENOL CORPORATION5.77%41 331
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.45%22 165
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED32.27%15 338