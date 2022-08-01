Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fabrinet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FN   KYG3323L1005

FABRINET

(FN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
95.72 USD   -0.35%
04:16pFabrinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022
BU
07/20Cepton Selects Fabrinet for Vista-X90 Lidar Production
MT
07/20Cepton Partners with Fabrinet to Deliver Flagship Automotive Lidar Program
BU
Summary 
Summary

Fabrinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

08/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2022 financial results for the period ended June 24, 2022 after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results.

What:

Fabrinet Fourth Quarter & Fiscal-Year 2022 Financial Results Call

When:

Monday, August 15, 2022

Time:

5:00 P.M. ET

Live Call

& Replay:

 

Https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and also accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 256 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 534 M 3 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 189
Free-Float 93,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 96,06 $
Average target price 111,60 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Seamus Grady Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpal S. Gill Chief Operating Officer
Csaba Sverha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Thomas Mitchell Chairman
Rollance E. Olson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABRINET-18.92%3 534
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.81%50 275
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.81%45 879
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.00%35 666
JABIL INC.-15.65%8 162
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.61%8 005